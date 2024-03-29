Best VPN for Netflix
These VPNs let you stream your home country’s Netflix library from abroad or unblock foreign Netflix content for a greater variety of movies and TV shows.
Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
- Strong commitment to privacy and transparency
- Forward-thinking security enhancements
- Excellent for streaming
- Streamlined, easy-to-use app across platforms
- Privacy-friendly jurisdiction (British Virgin Islands)
- DNS leaks detected (but immediately addressed)
- Expensive
- Only eight simultaneous connections
- Apple TV app needs work
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Netflix, and CNET’s Editors’ Choice as the top VPN overall. I easily unblocked dozens of international Netflix libraries thanks to Express’s 2,000-plus servers throughout 105 countries. Using ExpressVPN, I watched Final Destination on Netflix Canada, Friends on Netflix Germany (normally on Max in the US) and Bad Boys in the UK (typically on Hulu or Apple TV in the States). Unfortunately, France servers didn’t work -- Netflix loaded, but it showed only a US library.
You can stream movies or shows at home and while traveling because of ExpressVPN’s Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and iOS/iPadOS apps. Plus, ExpressVPN’s Android TV, Fire TV and Apple TV apps make watching on a TV or projector a breeze. In CNET Labs’s benchmarks, ExpressVPN clocked a reasonable 25% average internet download speed loss, which should be fast enough for most folks with a reliable internet connection. During my tests, I had no issues watching 4K ultra-high-definition videos.
Outside of streaming, ExpressVPN is an excellent all-around VPN. Its class-leading transparency, cutting-edge security features, and extremely intuitive design make it a fantastic virtual private network solution for everyone, from VPN beginners to power users. However, Express charges a premium for its service at $13 per month, $60 bi-annually or $100 yearly. By comparison, NordVPN charges just $60 per year for your first 12 months (then $100 annually) and Surfshark sets you back $48 per year (then $60 per year after the first year). Additionally, Express limits you to eight simultaneous connections -- the fewest of any VPN we tested -- although most people should be okay with that allowance. (Pro tip: You can run a VPN on your router or use ExpressVPN’s Aircove router to circumvent that restriction.) Ultimately, ExpressVPN unblocked nearly every international regional we threw at it while remaining uncomplicated, making it a terrific Netflix companion.
Best VPN for Speed
NordVPN
- Reliable, competitive speeds
- RAM-disk servers
- Feature-rich software
- Visual server map could use additional functions
- Discounts steeper for longer contracts
- Only six simultaneous connections allowed
NordVPN is the fastest VPN we tested. Its best-in-class 11.1% internet download speed loss was a step above the competition -- the next fastest VPN was Surfshark, with a 17% speed loss. Accordingly, NordVPN is a fantastic choice for buffer-free Netflix streaming, even at more demanding 4K resolutions. In my experience, Nord unblocked a modest slate of international Netflix libraries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Romania. I watched Spider-Man Far From Home on Netflix France (usually on Disney Plus in the US) and Law & Order SVU with an Australian server (typically on Peacock in the States).
I appreciate Nord’s great app support for Windows, MacOS, Linux, browsers, Android, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV and routers. Nord’s Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV apps are particularly convenient for watching Netflix on your TV or projector. While Nord boasts over 6,200 servers peppered throughout over 110 countries, its unblocking capabilities fell slightly short of the competition. I accessed foreign Netflix content on servers in countries including Egypt on rivals Proton, PIA and ExpressVPN. Luckily, Netflix never failed to load -- it simply showed US Netflix content when connected to servers in some regions, such as Egypt. Although Nord didn’t show as many worldwide Netflix connections as other VPNs, it still handled geo-unblocking for dozens of global locales and is no slouch for streaming.
At $13 monthly, $60 per year or $96 every two years (then $100 annually), Nord undercuts many rivals -- including ExpressVPN -- while sporting power user features. Its blazing-fast speeds are exceptional for watching Netflix and streaming from other services. But other VPNs unblock more worldwide Netflix libraries and may therefore be a better choice for cinephiles seeking the most international movies or shows.
Best Cheap Alternative
PIA
- Extremely cheap prices
- Open-source apps
- Linux GUI app
- Solid privacy and transparency
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Great for streaming service unblocking
- US jurisdiction
- Middling connection speeds
- Lacks more advanced features found in rival VPNs
Private Internet Access, or PIA, is a wallet-friendly VPN provider. I was impressed with its superb Netflix unblocking capabilities -- PIA provided access to all of the worldwide servers I tried. PIA is one of the cheapest VPNs on the market at $12 per month, $40 per year or $79 every three years. Despite its modest price, PIA doesn’t cut corners. It boasts a massive roster of 35,000 servers across more than 90 countries. I streamed Ghostbusters Afterlife via a Romanian server (normally that title is a paid digital rental or purchase in the US). An unlimited simultaneous device policy means that Netflix’s concurrent streaming is the only thing keeping you from streaming on all of your devices at once.
However, PIA’s middling connectivity -- I experienced an average 49% internet speed loss in our benchmarking -- might impact streaming quality, particularly on a slower internet connection (think under 50Mbps or unreliable connections like satellite internet). Video quality was occasionally blocky when first starting out and sometimes buffered.
Nevertheless, PIA brings a lot to the table. Its diverse device support includes Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS/iPadOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV and Apple TV. I liked the Linux graphical user interface app, which is easier for beginners than a command line-only app. The Android TV, Fire TV and Apple TV apps simplify streaming Netflix with a VPN in the living room on your television. Plus, its relative affordability compared to competitors helps PIA overcome its underwhelming internet speed loss. If you’re on a budget, PIA is a value-packed VPN with strong privacy chops and robust device compatibility.
Open-Source VPN
Proton VPN
- Highly transparent
- Open-source
- Unlimited free plan
- No live chat support
- Split tunneling only available on Android and Windows
- Occasional speed dips
Proton is the best free VPN for Netflix and the only no-cost virtual private network that CNET recommends for that matter. Unlike most unpaid VPNs, Proton doesn’t sell your data, plaster your screen with ads or impose strict usage restrictions. You can connect to five different servers. In our testing, Proton’s zero-cost tier was great for streaming. With Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and iOS/iPadOS apps, you can stream on PCs or mobile devices at home and on the go. Its Android TV app is great to use with a smart TV. Disappointingly, for streaming Netflix, there’s no Apple TV app yet, although you can run Proton on your router for whole-home coverage, letting you use a VPN with Netflix on devices without Proton apps, such as the Apple TV or game consoles like an Xbox.
Unfortunately, the free plan is limited: You can’t manually select a server or use it on multiple devices simultaneously. However, these constraints ensure a great experience without bogged-down servers, which doesn’t cost you a dime. Because you’re not paying a cent, it’s tough to complain. Proton’s paid plan is an outstanding upgrade, especially for Netflix streaming. You get access to more than 3,600 servers across more than 85 countries.
I successfully unblocked international Netflix libraries on nearly any server I tried, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and a slew of others. I enjoyed Murder on the Orient Express on Netflix using an Egypt server -- at the moment, it’s available only as a paid digital purchase or rental on US streaming services. All VPNs slow down your internet connection somewhat, but Proton performed swimmingly even for 1080p high-definition and 4K ultra-high-definition video streaming. The Fall of the House of Usher was buttery smooth in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR. Proton charges $10 per month, $72 annually or $120 every two years for its premium Proton VPN Plus tier. Because of its superb Netflix streaming support, Proton Plus more than justifies its price.
What is the best VPN for Netflix?
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Netflix overall, with a generous server network, outstanding geographical content unblocking and an uncomplicated app design. Whether you’re a seasoned VPN expert or new user, Express’s streamlined applications help you hop on a server and start streaming quickly.
NordVPN is the fastest VPN for Netflix. Its class-leading 11% average internet speed loss results in silky smooth, buffer-free 4K video streaming quality. Capable of unblocking dozens of popular international Netflix libraries, Nord is an excellent choice for power users.
Proton is the best free VPN for streaming Netflix, and the only zero-dollar VPN CNET recommends. Despite a few limitations, the no-cost tier doesn’t compromise your data or inundate you with ads, and you can still stream Netflix. The paid Proton Plus plan provides 91 servers and exceptional geo-restricted content unblocking capabilities, so it’s a compelling upgrade for cinephiles.
About VPNs for Netflix
A virtual private network masks your IP address, which indicates your geographic location similar to your physical address. For instance, you can use a VPN to make apps, websites and your internet service provider (ISP) think you’re in a different state or country. While traveling, Netflix offers varied content libraries based on region, so you’ll notice different movies and TV shows in another international locale.
Using a VPN accordingly unlocks access to global Netflix libraries, meaning you can stream films and shows typically unavailable in your region. It’s a neat lifehack to make the most out of your Netflix subscription -- and possibly save money by watching videos otherwise requiring another streaming service subscription in your area. Netflix thankfully allows the use of VPNs, although you can’t use one to stream live content or with the base ad-supported tier. But you’ll want the right VPN for your media consumption. I tested VPNs to determine the most unblocked international Netflix libraries, 4K video playback capabilities and streaming device support. In all, we ran dozens of tests on various devices to help you pick out the best VPN for Netflix.
Other VPNs we tested
Surfshark
Surfshark is a budget-friendly, feature-rich VPN with fast connectivity. On paper, Surfshark works swimmingly for Netflix streaming: You’ll enjoy an exhaustive 3,200 servers in more than 100 countries and fast speeds perfect for streaming -- we measured a snappy 17% average internet download speed loss. But in my testing, Netflix blocked Surfshark in a few regions, notably South Africa and Romania. For reference, most other VPNs I tried were never blocked, even if the local Netflix library didn’t load. Still, Surfshark is a value-packed VPN provider at $15.45 per month, $48 each year or $60 total for your first two years of service (the one- and two-year plans spike to $60 annually after your introductory term).
IPVanish
IPVanish is a great VPN for casual VPN users. While I was able to unblock Netflix in most regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan and Germany, streaming on an Australian server didn’t work at all. Additionally, IPVanish’s comparatively smaller server network of over 50 countries falls well below the competition. Rivals like NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark boast 100-plus servers, with Proton and PIA each at over 80. Accordingly, IPVanish lacks the sheer volume of international options available with other VPN providers -- Egypt, for instance, was notably absent.
At $13 per month, $40 annually or $66 for your first two years (the annual plan renews at $90 and the two-year plan goes to $180 after your introductory period). While IPVanish’s upfront prices are easy on the pocketbook, its future price hikes, coupled with its smaller server network and streaming issues in some locations, mean you’re better off with other VPNs for watching Netflix.
How we test VPNs for Netflix
I tested VPNs for Netflix streaming by watching movies and TV shows on dozens of global servers to determine each virtual private network's international Netflix libraries. While researching, I used servers in a bevy of countries, including Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Romania, South Africa, the US and UK. I tried VPNs on a host of different platforms, including Windows, MacOS and Linux PCs, Android and iOS/iPad mobile devices, plus Android TV and Apple TV streaming boxes. In addition to geo-restricted Netflix content unblocking, I tested each VPN’s connectivity -- officially with hundreds of internet speed tests per provider and anecdotally by streaming videos in 4K to assess lag or lack thereof.
Why you should use a VPN with Netflix
Netflix libraries vary by your location, so available movies and TV shows vary by country. For instance, if you’re a US Netflix subscriber traveling throughout the UK and pull up Netflix, you’ll find movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is reserved for Disney Plus in the States. Therefore, a VPN lets you watch many movies and TV shows previously unavailable in your region. Moreover, foreign film fans can access popular movies and shows from other areas. Using a VPN to stream Netflix at home lets you maximize your subscription by accessing a vast library otherwise unavailable to watch in your area.
Conversely, you can set a VPN to your home country while abroad. For instance, while traveling in the UK, you could continue binge-watching Gilmore Girls even though it’s not available in the United Kingdom by tunneling through a US server.
How to use a VPN for watching Netflix
Streaming Netflix with a VPN only requires a VPN subscription, an active Netflix plan (excluding the ad-supported tier), a compatible device, and an active internet connection. Here’s how to watch Netflix with a VPN:
- Download your VPN provider's app on your device. If there’s no available app, you can run a VPN on your router.
- Once you’ve installed a VPN on your device or router, fire up your virtual private network.
- Choose a server from the country you want to unblock.
- Open the Netflix app or head to Netflix in a browser.
- Start streaming videos from the international Netflix library you unblocked.
You should now be able to view movies and shows from your region of choice. But if that doesn’t work, you can try switching Netflix profiles. Occasionally, especially on streaming boxes or mobile devices like phones and tablets, I had to change profiles to get the correct region to load.
Alternatively, on a phone, tablet or streaming device, you can try force-closing the Netflix app, then reopening it when you’re still seeing a country in Netflix that doesn’t match the VPN server you selected. I even had to force quit the Netflix app, clear my cache and data, enable my VPN, then restart the Netflix app on some Android phones and tablets to load the correct region.
Factors to consider in a VPN for Netflix
Streaming support
When you’re selecting a VPN to stream Netflix, you’ll want to consider how many international content libraries it unlocks. Generally, we found that most servers in the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Romania and Australia worked flawlessly. Servers in other countries, like Egypt, occasionally didn’t show geo-specific movies and shows -- while Netflix never failed to load, on some VPNs, it simply continued showing the US version. Aside from Netflix, think about the other streaming services you want to unblock with a VPN, like BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney Plus, YouTube TV, Sling, Amazon Prime Video and other providers.
Server network
The more individual country servers a VPN provider offers, the greater potential it offers for unblocking international Netflix libraries. At the high end, VPN companies including NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark sport 100 or more nations. We recommend at least 60-plus countries, which gives you plenty of options. Notably, you may not be able to access global Netflix content on all servers. But if a VPN offers multiple servers in a particular country -- such as several choices in the UK -- you can try changing connectivity options within that region to see if that successfully unblocks Netflix.
Device compatibility
Think about the devices you want to stream Netflix on using a VPN. Most VPNs offer Windows, MacOS and Linux applications for desktops or laptops. Likewise, you’ll find Android and iOS/iPadOS apps for mobile devices including phones and tablets. Many VPNs feature Android TV apps that run on streaming boxes, like the NVIDIA Shield TV or Chromecast with Google TV. A growing number of VPN companies, including ExpressVPN, NordVPN, PIA and IPVanish, boast Apple TV apps, which are great for Apple aficionados.
Speed
All VPNs slow down your internet connection somewhat, with the best-performing VPN dropping your speeds by an average of 25% or less. A reliable connection is a must, especially for streaming in 1080p high-definition or 4K ultra-high-definition. Look for a VPN with a minimal internet speed loss for buffer- and lag-free streaming.
Privacy
Aside from entertainment like streaming video and gaming, many folks use VPNs for additional privacy. When connected to a VPN, apps, websites and your internet service provider view your traffic as coming from a different location -- such as another state or even country. At a minimum, I recommend a VPN service with AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch and split tunneling. Additionally, make sure your VPN provider maintains a strict no-logs policy and undergoes annual third-party audits to verify its zero-log claims. However, more privacy-conscious users, like investigative journalists or political activists, may want advanced privacy features such as a double VPN or multihop, Tor over VPN and RAM-only servers.
Price
You can sign up for a monthly, bi-annual, yearly or multi-year VPN subscription. VPN plans run you anywhere from $40 to $100 per year. Typically, the more you commit to the more you save, so an annual plan breaks down to a lower price per month than a monthly plan (but you’re paying upfront). We recommend sticking to an annual plan for the maximum savings with the lowest risk. A lot can change in a year: Your fast, private VPN might suffer a data breach or get acquired by a shady company during a 12-month time span. Notably, many VPN providers hit you with price hikes, so you might pay $60 for your first year of service, then get slapped with an auto-renewal of $100. Pay attention to the checkout page when purchasing a VPN, and take advantage of any early renewal discounts you get to avoid a costly subscription renewal.