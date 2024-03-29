ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Netflix, and CNET’s Editors’ Choice as the top VPN overall. I easily unblocked dozens of international Netflix libraries thanks to Express’s 2,000-plus servers throughout 105 countries. Using ExpressVPN, I watched Final Destination on Netflix Canada, Friends on Netflix Germany (normally on Max in the US) and Bad Boys in the UK (typically on Hulu or Apple TV in the States). Unfortunately, France servers didn’t work -- Netflix loaded, but it showed only a US library.

You can stream movies or shows at home and while traveling because of ExpressVPN’s Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and iOS/iPadOS apps. Plus, ExpressVPN’s Android TV, Fire TV and Apple TV apps make watching on a TV or projector a breeze. In CNET Labs’s benchmarks, ExpressVPN clocked a reasonable 25% average internet download speed loss, which should be fast enough for most folks with a reliable internet connection. During my tests, I had no issues watching 4K ultra-high-definition videos.

Outside of streaming, ExpressVPN is an excellent all-around VPN. Its class-leading transparency, cutting-edge security features, and extremely intuitive design make it a fantastic virtual private network solution for everyone, from VPN beginners to power users. However, Express charges a premium for its service at $13 per month, $60 bi-annually or $100 yearly. By comparison, NordVPN charges just $60 per year for your first 12 months (then $100 annually) and Surfshark sets you back $48 per year (then $60 per year after the first year). Additionally, Express limits you to eight simultaneous connections -- the fewest of any VPN we tested -- although most people should be okay with that allowance. (Pro tip: You can run a VPN on your router or use ExpressVPN’s Aircove router to circumvent that restriction.) Ultimately, ExpressVPN unblocked nearly every international regional we threw at it while remaining uncomplicated, making it a terrific Netflix companion.