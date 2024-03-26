Netflix Games Added This Award-Winning Title and More in March

In March, Netflix, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, added two new titles -- including one that's won multiple awards -- to its growing game library. While Netflix is virtually synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows, like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, your subscription gives you access to mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device. If you subscribe to Netflix (which starts at $7 per month), you can play these games and many more without ads or in-app purchases at no additional charge.

Here are the titles Netflix added to its games library in March.

Hades

Developer: SuperGiant Games

Netflix subscribers can now play this awarding-winning godlike roguelike title on iOS and iPadOS devices -- sorry Android users. In this title play as Zagreus, prince of the underworld, as he tries to climb out of Hades and reach the land of the living. And if you fail to escape, no worries. That's all part of the experience.

"The real pleasure of roguelike games is starting over," Supergiant Games' creative director Greg Kasavin said previously in a news conference. "If you get too angry or upset when you die … you're missing out on what's so special about the genre."

Game Dev Tycoon

Developer: Greenheart Games

If you've ever wanted to run your own gaming company, now's your chance to try it out. In this business-manager simulator, you start your own gaming studio out of a garage and work your way up to gaming empire. You'll need to use your time wisely, get creative and keep up with the latest gaming trends to stay ahead of the curve in order to succeed. And in this edition of Game Dev Tycoon, you can develop games based off movies to help boost your fanbase.

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

2. Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account.

3. Tap Home across the bottom of your screen.

4. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.

5. Tap into a game to learn more about it.

6. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in.

You can also search for games in the Netflix app by tapping the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the app and entering the title of the game.

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open, asking if you want to download the game. After you've confirmed that action, the game will start downloading on your device, like other apps.

For more on Netflix games, here's what to know about Hades and the Grand Theft Auto titles on the service. You can also check out the latest titles on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade and Crunchyroll Game Vault.