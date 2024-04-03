How to Stream 'American Horror Story: Delicate, Part 2' From Anywhere

So many nightmarish things happened in part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate, and viewers will get closure (along with another dose of red-tinged creepiness) when the series returns. What the heck is going on with Anna (Emma Roberts), Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) and Dex (Matt Czuchry)?

Season 12 is adapted from Danielle Valentine's book, Delicate Condition, and follows the story of actor Anna Alcott, whose ambition to win awards is as strong as her ambition to become a mother. Her husband Dex is shady, and her publicist Siobhan starts as a friend and trusted confidante until things get weird and twisted. Where will the next five episodes take viewers?

Judging by the trailer, it's about to get really dark. We know something is way off with Anna's pregnancy. The goat visions, the cult imagery, the spider babies and the vials of red wickedness supplied by Siobhan seem to indicate malevolent magic may be afoot.

Keep reading to see where and when to stream American Horror Story: Delicate, part 2 and why a VPN could be a useful tool.

When and where to watch American Horror Story: Delicate

You can watch the debut of AHS: Delicate, part 2 live on FX's cable network on Wednesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. You can stream it on-demand the next day, April 4, on Hulu. If you have subscriptions for both Disney Plus and Hulu, you can use the Hulu on Disney Plus feature to watch the series on the app.

Part two of season 12 will feature five episodes, and you can binge the first half of the season on Hulu.



Last year, Disney implemented price increases on its ad-free plans for Hulu, but you can save if you stream with ads or choose a Disney Bundle, including a $20 ad-free package. Read more on how we tested Disney Plus' ad-supported tier and what changed with the price hike in 2023.

James Martin/CNET Hulu Carries American Horror Story: Delicate Hulu is available in the US as a standalone subscription or as part of the Disney bundle. Prices start at $8 per month to stream with ads and there's a free trial available. Students may qualify for a discount that grants access for $2 a month. Read our Hulu review. See at Hulu

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Carries American Horror Story: Delicate You'll need a Hulu subscription to access FX content on Disney Plus. Sign up for a standalone Disney Plus subscription with or without ads if you already have a separate Hulu account, or choose one of its bundle options. The service costs $8 to watch with ads or $14 for the commercial-free version. Disney also packages its streaming services together -- Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN -- at a discount, letting you bundle two or three platforms in a single subscription. There are four bundles available now: Duo Basic, Duo Premium, Trio Basic and Trio Premium. See at Disney Plus

Watch American Horror Story: Delicate on a live TV streaming service



FX is also available in the US via streaming service Sling TV on its Blue tier subscription. Although YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo also carry FX, Sling is the cheapest option that enables you to watch live broadcasts from the network.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sling TV Blue: $40 (in some markets $45) Carries FX Live TV streaming service Sling is designed to be a direct replacement for cable TV, with a wide range of linear channels on offer. It offers two main different plans for the same $40 entry price: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. They share many of the same channels (like CNN, History and TNT) but others are exclusive to one or the other. In the case of FX, it's only available with the Sling Blue option. For more info on what both options offer, check out the CNET Sling TV review. See at Sling TV

How to watch American Horror Story from anywhere with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream the new season of AHS while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to episodes from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally, as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US, UK, Australia and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

We must note that for US subscribers, Hulu notoriously doesn't work well with VPNs, which may impact watching AHS on the service from abroad.

ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where American Horror Story: Delicate will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV show on more than one device, you may need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.