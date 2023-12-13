Grammarly Review: Not Your Mother's Spell Checker

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

Grammarly Buy at Grammarly Pros Holistic editing and grammar suggestions

Works with many services, including Microsoft and Google accounts

Paid features include plagiarism detection and generative AI tool

Can turn on and off certain grammar rules Cons Sometimes annoying or unnecessary suggestions

Detailed assessments are available only in web browser

Many helpful features are included only in paid plans

As someone who writes for a living, I wasn't terribly interested in downloading a grammar and spelling checker. Granted, there was a fair amount of hubris involved -- I didn't think I needed it. I was confident in my writing and assumed that Microsoft and Google's built-in tools would catch truly egregious mistakes.

But for the past few weeks, I've been using Grammarly, which rightfully touts itself as more than a simple grammar and spelling checker. Grammarly has features that help you adjust the tone of your writing, detect potential plagiarism and customize your style and grammar rules. It also offers a generative AI tool that can help you create outlines and content.

My experience using Grammarly has been positive overall, but the service isn't perfect. The free plan offers good, comprehensive help that's suitable for folks who want strong editing without breaking the bank. But, if you're looking for more editing firepower or you are writing in professional settings with stricter style and tone requirements, consider investing in a paid plan.

What you'll get with Grammarly's basic editing service

Grammarly's free plan provides access to its basic editing service, which helps detect and correct errors in three main areas: spelling, grammar and punctuation. You'll also get suggestions for improving the clarity of your writing. Grammarly's recommendations will make your writing more concise, which I found super helpful as my sentences tend to run long. The last feature in the free plan is tone detection. However, suggestions about how to change your tone are limited to paid plans.

Grammarly offers two paid tiers: Premium (starting at $12 per month) and Business (starting at $15 per month). They offer almost identical editing features, but the Business plan allows for more streamlined team tools, including centralized billing and the ability to upload and manage style guides.

Grammarly is available on your laptop and smartphone through downloadable apps and browser extensions, allowing it to work with many different services. When you download the Grammarly desktop app in addition to the web browser extensions, it will automatically activate when you're writing in other places, like in your email, documents and messaging systems. The smooth integration across all my workspaces was a major plus. For folks who don't want to download yet another app, Grammarly works just fine in a web browser, but you'll need to copy and paste your text -- whether it's an email, blog post or something else -- into a new Grammarly document draft for editing.

Overall, Grammarly caught many errors and improved my writing. However, there were instances where the edits it suggested were incorrect or would've changed my intended meaning. I would caution Grammarly users not to blindly accept all suggested edits -- take a minute and make sure they look right before accepting the changes.

Great to adjust your tone based on your audience

The feature I was the most excited to use was tone suggestions. With paid plans, Grammarly can recommend changes to your writing that give it a different tone. The edits I got most often adjusted my writing to sound more confident, positive and active. I know from experience that my rough drafts tend to be too passive, so I appreciated how this tool helped me catch some of those spots early on in my writing process.

One feature I would've liked is the ability to highlight a sentence and request that Grammarly give me suggestions about how to change the tone -- currently, you can get recommendations only for sentences Grammarly marks.

Grammarly prompts you to set goals for your work to help tailor its suggestions accordingly. Screenshot by Katelyn Chedraoui

You can also set intentions for your work in Grammarly. All you have to do is select what "domain" your work falls into -- academic, business, email or general, for example -- and estimate how knowledgeable your readers will be and how formal you want your piece to sound. This helps Grammarly tailor its suggestions. You'd write an email to your coworker differently than you would a quarterly business report, so Grammarly adjusts accordingly.

Setting intentions was a simple adjustment, but I didn't see a significant change in the suggestions I got depending on what I selected. The recommendations I saw the most were flags on terminology that a general audience might not know. But I found that setting goals was a helpful prompt to think about my audience and what would be the best way to reach them, so I didn't mind doing it quickly.

A good, not great, plagiarism scanner

One of Grammarly Premium's standout features is a plagiarism scanner. After playing around with it, I've found it's a nice perk, but it's not flawless.

Grammarly says that it checks your work "against billions of web pages." After it scans your text, it gives you a percentage of how similar your sections are to published work, along with a link to where existing text appears online. I tested it by creating a series of documents, some original and some containing intentionally plagiarized work, to see how much Grammarly would catch.

At first glance, it's a good general tool, if not always the most accurate. Below, Grammarly correctly flagged the plagiarized second and third paragraphs. The first paragraph has correct credit and citation, but Grammarly still added a flag to point out that some of the text -- the direct quote -- was similar.

In this example, I added proper citation at the beginning of the first paragraph. Grammarly correctly notes the second and third paragraphs are plagiarized from another CNET article (intentionally done for this test). Screenshot by Katelyn Chedraoui

Sometimes, Grammarly didn't catch places where I added intentionally plagiarized sections. Grammarly's support page says there can be a lag for recently published work.

To ensure that you're getting the most thorough scan, I recommend closing and reopening the document to get the software to reload, or copying and pasting the final version of your work into a new document. Even then, if you're worried your work might be considered plagiarism, a good rule of thumb is to add a citation and clarify where the idea is from.

Easy to customize Grammarly's writing preferences

Grammarly monitors many common errors. Additionally, it lists over 45 of the most common grammar rules that you can toggle on and off depending on your style guide, personal style or preferences. To see this, go into Account > Customize > Writing Preferences.

Grammarly's writing preferences were particularly helpful for me as a writer at CNET, where we use AP style but not Oxford commas. The Oxford comma was a common suggestion from Grammarly, and the notifications were annoying until I figured out how to turn them off. With the Business plan, your organization can upload its style guide and integrate its rules into the edits Grammarly suggests, which is helpful for people working within a unique set of style or writing guidelines.

I also appreciated Grammarly's suggestions for using inclusive language. Grammarly has several rules for avoiding biased language and suggests more inclusive alternatives. Grammarly flags phrases or words that might be outdated, inaccurate or disrespectful, particularly regarding gender and sexual orientation, ability, age and human rights.

Grammarly's grammar rules include those focused on inclusive language. Screenshot by Katelyn Chedraoui

Grammarly: An impressive tool, but take it with a grain of salt

Overall, Grammarly is an impressive service. The free plan is more comprehensive than most of the built-in tools you might be using now, and it's a great first line of defense when writing. But if you're looking for more hands-on suggestions, especially to write in a specific style or tone, you're going to find the most value in Grammarly's advanced but paywalled features.

Language and its rules are constantly changing, which presents Grammarly and services like it with the monumental task of trying to keep up. Grammarly is a great tool for improving your writing, especially if you struggle with clarity and conciseness.

But you have to remember that its edits are just suggestions, and it's not a replacement for human editors. You don't have to accept suggestions if they change what you're trying to say or potentially create false impressions. And it's not going to catch bigger problems with your writing like a human editor will, like suggesting structural changes, tracking trends in your writing and making sure your content is accurate. Grammarly will help you throughout your drafting and editing, but it's ultimately up to you to decide what stays and what goes.