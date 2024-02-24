What You Need to Know About Tinder's New Verification Process

Tinder is changing its verification process. To receive the blue checkmark on your profile, you'll need to upload a picture of any government-issued photo ID, such as your driver's license or passport, in addition to a video of yourself, the dating app giant announced Tuesday.

Verification is an important online dating feature that lets you know that a match is who they say they are. Tinder introduced photo verification in 2020, and currently all you need for verification is a video of your face. Tinder hopes the expanded verification process will give users more peace of mind while swiping. There are some factors you should consider before participating.

Here's what you need to know about Tinder's new enhanced verification process.

What is Tinder's new verification process?

The new enhanced verification process will prompt you to submit a video selfie and a photo of a form of government-issued ID, like your driver's license or passport. Currently, all you need for verification is a video of your face, which Tinder calls a video selfie.

With the new ID verification option, Tinder will match your photo on the ID to the pictures on your profile. It will also look at the birthday on your ID to verify you're at least 18 years old, per Tinder policy, and that your listed age is accurate. Tinder uses facial recognition software on your video selfie for a similar purpose: to confirm that you're human and the person in your profile photos.

If you want to verify your account but don't want to upload your ID, you can still upload a video selfie for verification. Instead of getting a checkmark, Tinder will give you a new, blue camera icon. If you only upload your ID, you'll get an ID verification badge on your profile. The only way to get a checkmark will be to submit a video and ID. You can also opt out of verification altogether.

Tinder's new profile verification process includes submitting a photo of your government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Tinder/CNET

How to update your Tinder profile verification

A spokesperson from Match Group, Tinder's parent company, said to CNET via email that they didn't have an exact date for when the US rollout would begin, but it would be soon. Tinder expects to fully roll out its revamped profile verification for US users by summer. Users in Brazil and the UK might get it sooner -- by spring, according to the press release.

For now, you can still submit for verification using a video of your face. Go to your Profile, tap the gray/grayed-out checkmark next to your name, tap Get Verified, tap Continue and follow the prompts to take your video.

Tinder's data privacy policies for ID verification

The Match Group spokesperson also confirmed via email that Tinder will only keep a redacted image of your ID on file for 30 days after using it to verify your age and liveness (AKA that you're human, not using something like AI-generated photos). They noted that Tinder retains the data collected in the ID verification process, not its third-party vendor providing the identity verification technology.

Tinder will also delete your video selfie after 30 days, but it will keep two screenshots from it on file indefinitely for auditing purposes, the policy states. It also says that Tinder does not "store or extract" other data from your ID, like your address or ID number. You can request Tinder delete the screenshots by writing to the community team, but closing your account is the only way to delete the rest of your information.

Should you upload your photo ID to a dating app?

Uploading your government-issued IDs online isn't typically recommended, as cybercriminals can hack cloud databases and potentially steal your identity, according to security company Aura. There are instances when it's necessary for banks, government agencies, employers, insurers, etcetera. Dating apps are a different ball game. It's always best to evaluate the risk when sharing your personal information when it's not absolutely necessary.

Uploading your ID on dating apps has pros and cons. On the one hand, when users take advantage of verification tools, it makes it easier for others on the app to spot fake accounts, scammers and bad actors. It can help give you some peace of mind while swiping -- you know the person you're messaging is who their profile says they are -- which is part of Tinder's argument with these changes.

On the other hand, digital privacy advocates have cautioned against sharing this kind of personal information to sites and platforms that might be unable to keep it safe. Dating apps are already targets for cybercriminals because they store massive amounts of personal information. While companies can do their best, it's never a guarantee that the information you share won't be compromised.

Other apps like Bumble and Match Group's Hinge and OKCupid only require selfies and video uploads, not proof of government-issued photo IDs. With the new Tinder update, you can verify your identity without needing to share your IDs -- you'll just get a camera icon instead of a checkmark.

Why should I verify my dating app profile?

For many dating apps, verification of any kind is optional. One reason people choose to opt in -- and why the apps urge users to do so -- is because it's a way to signal to other users on the platform that they're real, authentic people. The hope is that this makes it easier to spot potential bad actors and scammers.

Match Group also thinks it can lead to better romantic luck. In a pilot program for the new verification process in Australia and New Zealand, Tinder reports that verified users with a blue checkmark saw a 67% increase in matches compared to unverified users. At Tinder's sister site, Hinge, Selfie Verified users go on more than 200% more dates globally, according to a press release from Match Group.

Checking for profile verification badges of any kind is one of many ways you can keep yourself safe on dating apps. This is especially helpful for spotting potential scammers who won't want to upload or show you a photo of their face. According to the most recent Federal Trade Commission data, romance scams cost consumers $1.3 billion in 2022. Profile verification is just one way you can protect yourself from online romance scams, along with maintaining a healthy cybersecurity routine, never sending money to someone you meet online and being wary of "too good to be true" financial schemes.

Other online dating safety tips that CNET recommends include limiting what you share on your profile, keeping your conversations on the app and looping your friends into your plans when you meet an online date in real life.