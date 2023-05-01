Grammarly's New AI Tool Is Available in Beta Now

Grammarly, the company behind the digital writing assistant of the same name, is expanding its artificial intelligence resources with a new generative AI tool called GrammarlyGo. The company said the new tool is intended to improve communication, and it is available in beta now to most users.

"Poor communication erodes relationships, stifles business growth and results, and slows feedback loops that devour our time, just to name a few effects," Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's global head of product, wrote in a blog post. "In research we conducted with The Harris Poll last year, we established that poor communication costs US businesses up to $1.2 trillion annually -- or $12,506 per employee." You can read the full report here.

According to Grammarly, GrammarlyGo uses personal, organizational and situational context to help craft messages for email, social media and long-form communication. That means if you use GrammarlyGo to write an interoffice message to your work team, the tool could help make your message sound more professional.

Grammarly Grammarly has multiple subscription tiers, starting with free and on up to premium and business plans for $12 and $15 per month, respectively. See at Grammarly

GrammarlyGo gives you prompts to improve, simplify or shorten a message, as well as a prompt to adjust the message's tone for different scenarios. You'll also be able to enter your own prompt to fit your needs.

GrammarlyGo can also be used to generate outlines or ideas, which can be added to messages or used as references. The tool also has one-click prompts to help you get over writer's block.

GrammarlyGo could step in to try to help you land that job you're interested in. Grammarly

"By embracing new technologies like generative AI, we can advance our vision of supporting the entire process -- from conception to comprehension," Roy-Chowdhury wrote.

Grammarly joins other tech companies, like Microsoft, Google and Snapchat, in announcing an AI tool in the wake of OpenAI's ChatGPT bursting onto the scene at the end of 2022. Other AI chatbot tools let a person seemingly carry on a conversation, and they are poised to remake internet search and other familiar online activities, from writing essays to planning a week's vacation to a new destination. These tools can also generate messages and ideas but don't appear to take context into account when generating content.

GrammarlyGo's ability to understand context and tone to a limited degree implies it's not only a generative AI tool but a very basic contextual AI tool as well.

Generative AI is an umbrella term that can apply to any type of AI that can be used to create things like text, images, video, audio and code, according to Techopedia. The technology company Symbl.ai writes that contextual AI can analyze cultural, historical and situational aspects of data to make the best decision.

Users need to give GrammarlyGo information about what kind of text they want the tool to create. Grammarly

According to Grammalry, GrammarlyGo can understand situational context enough to create tailored communication for different scenarios. You still need to input certain data, like the level of formality and tone, into GrammarlyGo for it to create the right message. Although the tool may not intuitively be able to respond appropriately, it can differentiate between crafting a casual and formal response if it's given the data.

GrammarlyGo is available in beta across other Grammarly products, like Grammarly Premium, Business, Education and Grammarly for Developers. Grammarly Free users in some countries, like the US and the UK, can also access GrammarlyGo. The tool is also available in Grammarly Editor, Grammarly for Chrome and Grammarly for Mac. Grammarly Windows users will gain access to the tool soon, according to Grammarly.

