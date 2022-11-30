Google Play announced its Best of Play 2022 awards Wednesday for the best apps and games for phones, tablets and other electronic devices. The winners were chosen by Google Play's Editorial Team, with the exception of User's Choice winners for Favorite Game and Favorite App.

The winners of the awards range from apps and games that help people escape reality to ones that help people stay grounded and present. Google Play also announced new awards for best apps and games for Chromebooks, best story game, best ongoing game and best game available on Play Pass.

Here are the Best of Play 2022 app and game award winners.

Best apps

Best App

Dream

Developer: Wombo

Best for Fun

PetStar

Developer: Good Boy Studios Inc.

Best for Personal Growth

Breathwrk

Developer: Breathwrk Inc.

Best Everyday Essentials

Plant Parent

Developer: Glority LLC

Best Hidden Gems

Recover Athletics

Developer: Strava Inc.

Best Apps for Good

The Stigma App

Developer: Stigma App

Best for Wear

Todoist

Developer: Doist Inc.

Best for Tablets

Pocket

Developer: Mozilla Corporation

Best for Chromebooks

BandLab

Developer: BandLab Technologies

Best games

Best Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Developer: EA

Best Multiplayer

Dislyte

Developer: LilithGames

Best Pick Up & Play Game

Angry Birds Journey

Developer: Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Best Indies

Dicey Dungeons

Developer: Terry Cavanagh

Best Story

Papers, Please

Developer: 3909

Best Ongoing

Genshin Impact

Developer: Cognosphere PTE. LTD.

Best on Play Pass

Very Little Nightmares

Developer: Bandai Namco

Best for Tablets

Tower of Fantasy

Developer: Level Infinite

Best Game for Chromebooks

Roblox

Developer: Roblox Corporation

User's choice award winners

User's Choice Award for Best Apps

BeReal

Developer: BeReal

User's Choice Award for Best Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Developer: EA

For more Google Play news, check out how Google Play store changes could make app subscriptions cheaper and which Google Play Android games you can now play on PC.