Google Play announced its Best of Play 2022 awards Wednesday for the best apps and games for phones, tablets and other electronic devices. The winners were chosen by Google Play's Editorial Team, with the exception of User's Choice winners for Favorite Game and Favorite App.
The winners of the awards range from apps and games that help people escape reality to ones that help people stay grounded and present. Google Play also announced new awards for best apps and games for Chromebooks, best story game, best ongoing game and best game available on Play Pass.
Here are the Best of Play 2022 app and game award winners.
Read more: Apple's 2022 App Store Award Winners
Best apps
Best App
Dream
Developer: Wombo
Best for Fun
PetStar
Developer: Good Boy Studios Inc.
Best for Personal Growth
Breathwrk
Developer: Breathwrk Inc.
Best Everyday Essentials
Plant Parent
Developer: Glority LLC
Best Hidden Gems
Recover Athletics
Developer: Strava Inc.
Best Apps for Good
The Stigma App
Developer: Stigma App
Best for Wear
Todoist
Developer: Doist Inc.
Best for Tablets
Pocket
Developer: Mozilla Corporation
Best for Chromebooks
BandLab
Developer: BandLab Technologies
Best games
Best Game
Apex Legends Mobile
Developer: EA
Best Multiplayer
Dislyte
Developer: LilithGames
Best Pick Up & Play Game
Angry Birds Journey
Developer: Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Best Indies
Dicey Dungeons
Developer: Terry Cavanagh
Best Story
Papers, Please
Developer: 3909
Best Ongoing
Genshin Impact
Developer: Cognosphere PTE. LTD.
Best on Play Pass
Very Little Nightmares
Developer: Bandai Namco
Best for Tablets
Tower of Fantasy
Developer: Level Infinite
Best Game for Chromebooks
Roblox
Developer: Roblox Corporation
User's choice award winners
User's Choice Award for Best Apps
BeReal
Developer: BeReal
User's Choice Award for Best Game
Apex Legends Mobile
Developer: EA
For more Google Play news, check out how Google Play store changes could make app subscriptions cheaper and which Google Play Android games you can now play on PC.