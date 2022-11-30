Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Tech Services & Software

Google Play Reveals Best Apps and Games of 2022

An AI-art generator and a free-to-play shooter top the list.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
Google Play Store logo on a tablet screen
These are Google Play's favorite apps and games of 2022.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Play announced its Best of Play 2022 awards Wednesday for the best apps and games for phones, tablets and other electronic devices. The winners were chosen by Google Play's Editorial Team, with the exception of User's Choice winners for Favorite Game and Favorite App.

The winners of the awards range from apps and games that help people escape reality to ones that help people stay grounded and present. Google Play also announced new awards for best apps and games for Chromebooks, best story game, best ongoing game and best game available on Play Pass.

Here are the Best of Play 2022 app and game award winners.

Read more: Apple's 2022 App Store Award Winners

Best apps

Best App
Dream 
Developer: Wombo

See in Play Store

Best for Fun
PetStar
Developer: Good Boy Studios Inc.

See in Play Store

Best for Personal Growth
Breathwrk
Developer: Breathwrk Inc.

See in Play Store

Best Everyday Essentials
Plant Parent
Developer: Glority LLC

See in Play Store

Best Hidden Gems
Recover Athletics
Developer: Strava Inc.

See in Play Store

Best Apps for Good
The Stigma App
Developer: Stigma App

See in Play Store

Best for Wear
Todoist
Developer: Doist Inc.

See in Play Store

Best for Tablets
Pocket
Developer: Mozilla Corporation

See in Play Store

Best for Chromebooks
BandLab
Developer: BandLab Technologies

See in Play Store

Best games

Best Game
Apex Legends Mobile
Developer: EA

See in Play Store

Best Multiplayer
Dislyte
Developer: LilithGames

See in Play Store

Best Pick Up & Play Game
Angry Birds Journey
Developer: Rovio Entertainment Corporation

See in Play Store

Best Indies
Dicey Dungeons
Developer: Terry Cavanagh

See in Play Store

Best Story
Papers, Please
Developer: 3909

See in Play Store

Best Ongoing
Genshin Impact
Developer: Cognosphere PTE. LTD.

See in Play Store

Best on Play Pass
Very Little Nightmares
Developer: Bandai Namco

See in Play Store

Best for Tablets
Tower of Fantasy
Developer: Level Infinite

See in Play Store

Best Game for Chromebooks
Roblox
Developer: Roblox Corporation

See in Play Store

User's choice award winners

User's Choice Award for Best Apps 
BeReal
Developer: BeReal

See in Play Store

User's Choice Award for Best Game
Apex Legends Mobile
Developer: EA

See in Play Store

For more Google Play news, check out how Google Play store changes could make app subscriptions cheaper and which Google Play Android games you can now play on PC

