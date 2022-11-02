'Avatar: Way of Water' Trailer Apple TV 4K Review Roku 4K Streaming Stick Deal RSV Explained Heidi Klum's Worm Costume Best Buy Early Deals Election Day Daylight Saving Time
Gaming

Google Play Android Games Can Now Be Played on Your PC

A new beta lets gamers use their computers to play certain mobile games.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Google Play games
Forget about touch controls with the Google Play Games beta. 
Google

The Google Play Games beta began Wednesday in the US. Those with a Google Play account and a PC with minimum specs can now download the application to play their Android games on a computer using keyboard and mouse. 

Google Play Games initially launched in Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand and is now available in the US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, Phillippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea. More than 40 Android games work with the beta, including Cookie Run: Kingdom, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Gardenscapes and Summoners War. Google says in its Google Play Games FAQ page that it will add more games on a regular basis. 

 The minimum requirements to run Google Play Games on a PC are:

  • OS: Windows 10 (v2004)
  • Storage: Solid state drive (SSD) with 10GB of available storage space
  • Memory: 8GB of RAM
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable
  • Processor: 4 CPU physical cores

Along with being able to play Android games on a PC, Google Play Games also lets players sync their progress across devices when signing into their Google account. Google Play Points can also be used across different devices. 