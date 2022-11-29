Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

Apple released its 2022 App Store award winners chosen by Apple's global App Store editorial team on Monday. The awards recognize 16 apps and games from around the world that engage and inspire users, as well as help them stay connected to friends and family.
The winners span a wide range of genres and include titles like Apex Legends Mobile, BeReal and Apple Arcade's Wylde Flowers.
"This year's App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives."
Here's the list of this year's App Store award winners:
Apps
iPhone App of the Year
BeReal
Developer: BeReal
iPad App of the Year
GoodNotes 5
Developer: Time Based Technology Limited
Mac App of the Year
MacFamilyTree 10
Developer: Synium Software GmbH
Apple TV App of the Year
ViX: Cine y TV en Español
Developer: TelevisaUnivision interactive, Inc.
Apple Watch App of the Year
Gentler Streak
Developer: Gentler Stories LLC
Games
iPhone Game of the Year
Apex Legends Mobile
Developers: Electronic Arts
iPad Game of the Year
Moncage
Developer: X.D. Network Inc
Mac Game of the Year
Inscryption
Developer: Devolver
Apple TV Game of the Year
El Hijo
Developer: HandyGames
Apple Arcade Game of the Year
Wylde Flowers
Developer: Studio Drydock
China Game of the Year
League of Legends Esports Manager
Developer: Tencent
Cultural Impact Award Winners
How We Feel
Developer: How We Feel Project Inc.
Dot's Home
Developer: Rise-Home Stories Project
Locket Widget
Developer: Locket Labs Inc.
Water Tracker Waterllama
Developer: Vitalii Mogylevets
Inua: A Story of Ice and Time
Developer: ARTE Experience
For more, check out Apple's App Store award winners from 2021 and the winners from 2020.