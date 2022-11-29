Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Tech Services & Software

Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

Social media app BeReal and Apex Legends for Mobile were among the winners.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
2 min read
Apple App Store Awards Logo
Apple unveiled its favorite apps and games for 2022.
Apple

Apple released its 2022 App Store award winners chosen by Apple's global App Store editorial team on Monday. The awards recognize 16 apps and games from around the world that engage and inspire users, as well as help them stay connected to friends and family. 

The winners span a wide range of genres and include titles like Apex Legends Mobile, BeReal and Apple Arcade's Wylde Flowers

"This year's App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives."  

Here's the list of this year's App Store award winners: 

Apps

iPhone App of the Year
BeReal 
Developer: BeReal

See at App Store
BeReal app on a phone

Social media app BeReal won iPhone app of the year.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

iPad App of the Year
GoodNotes 5
Developer: Time Based Technology Limited 

See at App Store

Mac App of the Year
MacFamilyTree 10
Developer: Synium Software GmbH

See at App Store
Mac Family Tree 10

MacFamilyTree 10 won Mac App of the Year.

 Apple

Apple TV App of the Year 
ViX: Cine y TV en Español 
Developer: TelevisaUnivision interactive, Inc.

See at App Store

Apple Watch App of the Year 
Gentler Streak 
Developer: Gentler Stories LLC 

See at App Store

Games

iPhone Game of the Year 
Apex Legends Mobile 
Developers: Electronic Arts

See at App Store
Apex Legends mobile

Apex Legends Mobile won iPhone Game of the Year.

 YouTube video screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

iPad Game of the Year
Moncage 
Developer: X.D. Network Inc

See at App Store

Mac Game of the Year 
Inscryption 
Developer: Devolver

See at App Store
El Hijo game

El Hijo won Apple TV Game of the Year. 

 Apple

Apple TV Game of the Year 
El Hijo 
Developer: HandyGames

See at App Store

Apple Arcade Game of the Year 
Wylde Flowers 
Developer: Studio Drydock 

See at Apple Arcade
Wylde Flowers Apple Arcade

Wylde Flowers won Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

 Apple

China Game of the Year 
League of Legends Esports Manager 
Developer: Tencent 

See at App Store

Cultural Impact Award Winners 

How We Feel 
Developer: How We Feel Project Inc.

See at App Store

Dot's Home 
Developer: Rise-Home Stories Project

See at App Store
Dot's Home game

Dot's Home was one of the Cultural Impact Award winners.

Locket Widget 
Developer: Locket Labs Inc.

See at App Store

Water Tracker Waterllama 
Developer: Vitalii Mogylevets 

See at App Store

Inua: A Story of Ice and Time 
Developer: ARTE Experience 

See at App Store

For more, check out Apple's App Store award winners from 2021 and the winners from 2020.

