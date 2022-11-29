Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

Apple released its 2022 App Store award winners chosen by Apple's global App Store editorial team on Monday. The awards recognize 16 apps and games from around the world that engage and inspire users, as well as help them stay connected to friends and family.

The winners span a wide range of genres and include titles like Apex Legends Mobile, BeReal and Apple Arcade's Wylde Flowers.

"This year's App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives."

Here's the list of this year's App Store award winners:

Apps

iPhone App of the Year

BeReal

Developer: BeReal

Sarah Tew/CNET

iPad App of the Year

GoodNotes 5

Developer: Time Based Technology Limited

Mac App of the Year

MacFamilyTree 10

Developer: Synium Software GmbH

Apple

Apple TV App of the Year

ViX: Cine y TV en Español

Developer: TelevisaUnivision interactive, Inc.

Apple Watch App of the Year

Gentler Streak

Developer: Gentler Stories LLC

Games



iPhone Game of the Year

Apex Legends Mobile

Developers: Electronic Arts

YouTube video screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

iPad Game of the Year

Moncage

Developer: X.D. Network Inc

Mac Game of the Year

Inscryption

Developer: Devolver

Apple

Apple TV Game of the Year

El Hijo

Developer: HandyGames

Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Wylde Flowers

Developer: Studio Drydock

Apple

China Game of the Year

League of Legends Esports Manager

Developer: Tencent

Cultural Impact Award Winners

How We Feel

Developer: How We Feel Project Inc.

Dot's Home

Developer: Rise-Home Stories Project

Locket Widget

Developer: Locket Labs Inc.

Water Tracker Waterllama

Developer: Vitalii Mogylevets

Inua: A Story of Ice and Time

Developer: ARTE Experience

