F1 Is Here: How to Watch and Stream the Bahrain GP 2024

Formula 1 is back for the inaugural race of the 2024 season. And, while the season has yet to officially start, the drama is already ramping up. There have been driver lineup switches, most notably Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton making the jump to Ferrari for 2025, after what will be an 11-year tenure on the team.

Last season, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ran away with the Constructors' and Drivers' championships, with Red Bull winning by a massive margin of 451 points and Verstappen winning by a margin of 290 points. After preseason testing, where teams put their 2024 contenders on the track for the very first times, all eyes will be on the championship winning team to see if they make a return to the podium this year.

Red Bull will have a bit of extra attention for another reason this weekend. Earlier this month, allegations of inappropriate conduct with one of Red Bull's employees were made against team principal Christian Horner. He denied the allegations, and this week was cleared by an internal investigation. Other leaders in the sport, including Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, have questioned the results of the investigations.

Fans of the sport will be watching out for something called the "Bahrain Curse," which is the idea that whichever team wins the first race of the season will be destined to come in second place in the Constructors' championship. (Granted, Red Bull proved this wrong in 2023.) After teams debuted their cars on track for the first time last weekend, this weekend's race will be the first true test of each team's 2024 model.

The Bahrain Grand Prix follows the traditional race weekend format, with three practice sessions across Thursday and Friday, a Friday qualifier and Saturday race. It's important to note that both the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, not the usual Sunday, in deference to the holy month of Ramadan.

The main race, which takes place on Saturday, March 2 at 9:55 a.m ET (6:55 a.m PT) will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The race will air on ESPN.

The entire race weekend, including practice sessions and qualifying, will be shown in the US on ESPN's family of TV and streaming networks. Those looking to follow all of it will need access to the ABC and ESPN news channels on cable or live TV streaming services, or the ESPN Plus streaming service. We've broken down everything you need to know to stream today's race, and all the other F1 races this season.

When, where and what time are the races?



Races are held on Sunday and are usually spaced two weeks apart. Here's the entire schedule.

F1 2024 schedule Date Race Time March 2 Bahrain GP 10 a.m. ET March 9 Saudi Arabian GP 12 p.m. ET March 24 Austrailian GP 12 a.m. ET April 7 Japanese GP 1 a.m. ET April 21 Chinese GP 3 a.m. ET May 5 Miami GP 4 p.m. ET May 19 Romagna GP 9 a.m. ET May 26 Monaco GP 9 a.m. ET June 9 Canadian GP 2 p.m. ET June 23 Spanish GP 9 a.m. ET June 30 Austrian GP 9 a.m. ET July 7 British GP 10 a.m. ET July 21 Hungarian GP 9 a.m. ET July 28 Belgian GP 9 a.m. ET Aug. 25 Dutch GP 9 a.m. ET Sept. 1 Italian GP 9 a.m. ET Sept. 15 Azerbaijan GP 7 a.m. ET Sept. 22 Singapore GP 8 a.m. ET Oct. 20 United States GP 3 p.m. ET Oct. 27 Mexican GP 4 p.m. ET Nov. 3 Brazilian GP 12 p.m. ET Nov. 24 Las Vegas GP 1 a.m. ET Dec. 1 Qatar GP 12 p.m. ET Dec. 8 Abu Dhabi GP 8 a.m. ET

Best option for streaming in the US



ESPN Plus Carries F1 races in the US Whether or not you have cable, ESPN's stand-alone streaming service is great for casual fans of Formula 1 and is a must-have accessory for fanatics. It costs $11 a month (or $110 a year) and currently, ESPN has a deal with F1 to show 18 out of 23 Grands Prix this year. The catch is that ESPN Plus doesn't always air the free practice or qualifying sessions, but it tends to air Sprint races and the Sprint Shootout. If you're an F1 fan who's also looking to get your Disney fix, the Disney trio bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) might end up being an even better buy. It's great for fans who love catching the parts of the race weekend that typically air on EPSN2 or ESPNews, and who need the latest Marvel movies or Star Wars shows. If you're a diehard fan of motorsports and Formula series racing, ESPN Plus might not be for you, given that it rarely covers F2, F3 or Porsche Supercar racing. That's why ESPN Plus is ideal for casual fans who enjoy catching a race every once in a while, or super fans who don't want or need all of the extra bells and whistles of F1 TV, but want to beef up their coverage options. Read our full review of ESPN Plus. $11 at ESPN Plus

How to watch F1 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the race locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

James Martin/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream F1 racing in the UK

F1 in the UK is shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 -- Sky Sports airs the races, practice rounds and qualifying, while free-to-air Channel 4 offers highlights broadcast after the day's action takes place. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the race via its app, but cord-cutters can watch Sky TV with unlimited Sky Sports on a Now TV membership.

Other options for streaming in the US without cable

Beyond ESPN Plus, numerous live TV streaming services carry channels with F1. Race weekends normally start on Friday with multiple practice runs and continue on Saturday with qualifying. The races themselves take place Sunday. ESPN typically airs practices and qualifying on a mix of ESPN 2 and ESPNews, while the races tend to air on ESPN. F1 events in North America often land on ABC.

Here are some of the best ways to catch the entire race weekend without cable.

Sling TV Orange Carries ESPN, ESPN2 and some ABC stations Sling TV's $40 Orange plan (currently on sale for $20) might be a good choice for F1 fans who are primarily looking to just watch the races on Sundays. This plan is one of the cheapest ways to get access to ESPN and ESPN 2. Those looking for ESPNews will have to opt for the $11 Sports Extra add-on. Sling TV offers ABC as well but only in select cities. Read our Sling TV review. $40 at Sling TV Orange