Detonation Racing puts the pedal to the metal on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Detonation Racing -- an explosive new racing game from Electric Square -- on Friday. The latest game brings Apple's $5-a-month service to 198 games.

Detonation Racing features the eccentric Dr. Boom as the host of the "least responsible gameshow of all time." Players must navigate a course rigged with explosives and massive obstacles at every turn. Each race offers the opportunity to strategically use the obstacles against your competition.

Each racing level features different characters who are ready to help or sabotage your odds of coming in first place. Finishing challenges earns you stars which can be traded for prizes. As you progress, you'll unlock more cars, as well as paint jobs. In addition, each race features different targets like drifting around a turn, triggering explosions, finishing third place or better, or making another driver wreck.

Detonation Racing's controls are easy to pick up -- you only need to pivot right, left or brake. The car accelerates automatically. The touch-controls aren't overly sensitive either, so your car isn't constantly ping-ponging between the road barriers. As far as device size, playing on an iPhone could give you even more control during a race. Another perk? When you wreck or get taken out by an obstacle, the race doesn't start over.

Check out the trailer for the game here:

Apple Arcade now includes a collection of nearly 200 games, with more than 30 new games released in recent months and there are more still to come.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Another option is the Apple One subscription bundle, which launched last year. Apple One makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Most recently, the service teamed up with Verizon to offer a free yearlong subscription with unlimited plans.

For more, check out almost 200 games you can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV and all the games coming soon to Apple Arcade.