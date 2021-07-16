James Martin/CNET

Apple Arcade -- Apple's $5-a-month gaming service -- is drawing closer to 200 games. The service has been busy during the first half of 2021, releasing a whopping 30 games in April alone. Apple Arcade gained long-awaited titles Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service to date. You can also play remastered App Store classics like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. And there's more still to come.

Read more: Apple Arcade is still delivering for casual gamers

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Another option is the Apple One subscription bundle which launched last year. Apple One makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Most recently, the service teamed up with Verizon to offer a free year-long subscription with unlimited plans.

Here are all the games now available to play on Apple Arcade. We update as new games are released.

Read more: All the hardware you need to play Apple Arcade games

Agent Intercept

Developer: PikPok Games

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Developer: Ustwo Games

All of You

Developer: Alike Studio

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

Developer: Snowman

Apple

Angry Birds Reloaded

Developer: Rovio

Assemble With Care

Developer: UsTwo Games

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Developer: Wildboy Studios

Backgammon

Developer: Adikus

Badland

Developer: Frogmind

Ballistic Baseball

Developer: Gameloft

Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner

Developer: BattleBrew

Beyond a Steel Sky

Developer: Revolution Software

Read more: You can finally play Beyond a Steel Sky on Apple Arcade

Beyond Blue

Developer: E-Line Media

Beyond Blue/Twitter

Read more: Beyond Blue game from Apple Arcade takes a deep dive into the mysteries of the ocean

Big Time Sports

Developer: Frosty Pop

Bleak Sword

Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez

Blek

Developer: Kunabi Brother

The Bradwell Conspiracy

Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Butter Royale

Developer: Mighty Bear Games

Apple

Read more: Apple Arcade's Butter Royale is the Fortnite of food fights

Card of Darkness

Developer: Zach Gage

Cardpocalypse

Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinos

Cat Quest II

Developer: Gentlebros Games

Chameleon Run

Developer: Noodlecake

Charrua Soccer

Developer: Batovi Games Studio

Read more: Apple Arcade scores a goal with new Charrua Soccer game

Checkers Royal

Developer: Gamma Play Limited

Chess

Developer: Chess.com

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Developers: Universe and Sega

Clap Hanz Golf

Developer: Claphanz

The Collage Atlas

Developer: John Evelyn

Cozy Grove

Developer: Spry Fox

Creaks

Developer: Amanita Design

Apple

Read more: Creaks game creeps into Apple Arcade's neighborhood

Cricket Through the Ages

Developers: Devolver and Free Lives

Crossy Road Castle

Developer: Hipster Whale

Read more: Crossy Road Castle reimagines Super Mario Bros. as a multiplayer extravaganza on Apple Arcade

Cut the Rope Remastered

Developer: Paladin Studios

Dead End Job

Developer: Headup Games



Dear Reader

Developer: Local No. 12



Decoherence

Developer: Efecto Studios

Discolored

Developer: Shifty Eye

Dodo Peak

Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive

Don't Bug Me

Developer: Frosty Pop

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition

Developer: Klei

Doodle God Universe

Developer: Joybits

Apple

Doomsday Vault

Developer: Flightless

Down in Bermuda

Developer: Yak & Co

Dread Nautical

Developer: Zen Studios

EarthNight

Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft

The Enchanted World

Developer: Noodlecake

Read more: The Enchanted World transforms personal tragedy into a 'magical' Apple Arcade game

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade exclusive preview: The Enchanted World

Exit the Gungeon

Developer: Devolver

Explottens

Developer: weRplay

Fallen Knight

Publisher: Fair Play Studios

Fantasian

Developer: Mistwalker

Read more: Final Fantasy creator returns to nostalgic roots in Apple Arcade's Fantasian

Farm It!

Developer: Tummy Games

Read more: Apple Arcade gets new games: Lifelike, Yaga and more

Fledgling Heroes

Developers: Subtle Boom

FlipFlop Solitaire

Developer: Zach Gage

A Fold Apart

Developer: Lightning Rod Games

Read more: Apple Arcade's newest game tackles the emotions that come with long-distance relationships

Frenzic: Overtime

Developer: The Iconfactory

Frogger in Toy Town

Developer: Konami

Fruit Ninja Classic

Developer: Halfbrick Studios

Game Dev Story

Developer: Kairosoft Co.

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Developer: Devolver Digital

The Get Out Kids

Developer: Frosty Pop

Good Sudoku

Developer: Zach Gage

Grindstone

Developer: Capybara Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Guildlings

Publisher: Sirvo Studios

Hexaflip: the Action Puzzler

Developer: Rogue Games

Hitchhiker

Developer: Versus Evil

Hogwash

Developer: Bossa Studios

Hot Lava

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Klei

HyperBrawl Tournament

Developer: Milky Tea Limited

Inks

Developer: State of Play Games

Inmost

Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

Jenny LeClue

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Jumper Jon

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

King's League II

Developer: Kurechii

Kings of the Castle

Developer: Frosty Pop

Read more: Kings of the Castle gives Apple Arcade the royal treatment

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Last Campfire

Developer: Hello Games

Read more: Apple Arcade's The Last Campfire game carries a message of light and hope during the pandemic

Legends of Kingdom Rush

Developer: Ironhide

Legend of the Skyfish 2

Developers: Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio

Read more: Apple Arcade launches new RPG Legend of the Skyfish 2

Lego Builder's Journey

Developer: Light Brick

Read more: Lego Builder's Journey now available exclusively on Apple Arcade

Lego Brawls

Developers: Lego and Red Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Leo's Fortune

Developer: 1337 & Senri

Lifelike

Developer: Kunabi Brother

Lifeslide

Developer: Dreamteck

Little Orpheus

Developer: The Chinese Room

Read more: Apple Arcade's Little Orpheus game is a new take on the space race

Loud House: Outta Control

Developer: Nickelodeon

Read more: Apple Arcade's Loud House: Outta Control game is chaotic family fun

Lumen

Developer: Lykke

Mahjong Titan

Developer: Kristanix Games

Marble It Up: Mayhem!

Publisher: Marble It Up

Marble Knights

Developer: WayForward

Mind Symphony

Developer: Rogue Games

Mini Metro

Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club

Mini Motorways

Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club

Monomals

Developer: Picomy

Monument Valley Plus

Developer: UsTwo Games

Manifold Garden

Developer: William Chyr

Manifold Garden/Twitter

A Monster's Expedition

Developer: Draknek Limited

The Mosaic

Developer: Krillbite Studio

Murder Mystery Machine

Developer: Blazing Griffin

Mutazione

Developer: Die Gute Fabrik

NBA 2K21

Developer: 2K

Read more: NBA 2K21 heads to Apple Arcade with new special edition

Necrobarista

Developer: Route 59

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Read more: Necrobarista serves up coffee, death and feelings on Apple Arcade

Neo Cab

Developer: Chance Agency

Neversong

Developer: Serenity Forge

Read more: Apple Arcade's new Neversong game was inspired by developer's near death experience

Next Stop Nowhere

Developer: Night School Studio

Nightmare Farm

Developer: Hit-point Co.

No Way Home

Developer: SMG Studio

Read more: No Way Home brings space exploration to Apple Arcade

Nuts

Developer: Noodlecake

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Read more: Oceanhorn 2 new Golden Edition update launches on Apple Arcade

Operator 41

Developer: Shifty Eye Games

Oregon Trail

Developer: Gameloft

The Otherside

Developer: Barbacube

Read more: Apple Arcade's new action survival game makes all the best parts of board games digital

Outlanders

Developer: Pomelo Games

Over the Alps

Developer: Stave Studios

Overland

Developer: Finji

Pac-Man Party Royale

Developer: Bandai Namco

Painty Mob

Developer: Devolver

The Pathless

Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid

Apple

Read more: The Pathless review: An epic adventure game to help you escape everything

Patterned

Developer: Borderleap

Pilgrims

Developer: Amanita Design

Populus Run

Developer: FiftyTwo

Possessions

Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs

Pinball Wizard

Developer: Frosty Pop

Projection: First Light

Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

Punch Planet

Developer: Block Zero

Rayman Mini

Developer: Ubisoft

Apple Arcade

Really Bad Chess

Developer: Zach Gage

Red Reign

Developer: Ninja Kiwi Games

Redout: Space Assault

Developer: 34 Big Things

Reigns Plus

Developer: Devolver Digital

Reigns: Beyond

Developer: Devolver Digital

Roundguard

Developer: Wonderbelly Games

Read more: Do you miss Peggle? Try Roundguard on Apple Arcade

The Room Two

Developer: Fireproof Studios

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Developer: Adult Swim

Read more: Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time releases on Apple Arcade

Annapurna Interactive

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

Read more: Sayonara Wild Hearts named Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Scrappers

Developer: Q-Games

Read more: Apple Arcade's Scrappers game has futuristic trash collectors, robots and turf wars

Secret Oops!

Developer: MixedBag

Read more: Apple Arcade's 'Secret Oops!' is a new AR game for silly spies

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developer: WayForward

Shinsekai Into the Depths

Developer: Capcom

Capcom/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Read more: Shinsekai Into the Depths delivers Apple Arcade's most console-like game

ShockRods

Developer: Stainless Games

Simon's Cat: Story Time

Developer: Tactile Games Limited

Skate City

Developers: Snowman and Agens

Slash Quest!

Developer: Noodlecake

Sneaky Sasquatch

Developer: RAC7

Sociable Soccer 2020

Publisher: Rogue Games

Solitaire

Developer: Mobility Ware

Solitaire Stories

Developer: Red Games

SongPop Party

Developer: Gameloft

Sonic Racing

Developers: Sega and HardLight

South of the Circle

Developer: State of Play

Read more: Apple Arcade's South of the Circle redefines the adventure game

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Spaceland

Developer: Tortuga Team

Speed Demons

Developer: Radian Games

Spek

Developer: RAC7 Games

Spelldrifter

Developer: Free Range Games

SpellTower

Developer: Zach Gage

Spidersaurs

Developer: WayForward

Sp!ng

Developer: SMG Studios

Spire Blast

Developer: Orbital Knight

Apple

Spongebob: Patty Pursuit

Developer: Nickelodeon

Read more: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit is the ultimate new Apple Arcade game for fans

Spyder

Developer: Sumo Digital

Read more: Save the world as a tech-savvy spider in Apple Arcade's new game

Star Fetched

Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

Star Trek: Legends

Developer: Tilting Point

Stela

Publisher: Skybox Labs

Stellar Commanders

Developer: Blindflug Studios

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

Read more: Steven Universe: Unleash the Light game comes to Apple Arcade

Stranded Sails

Developer: Shift Eye Games

Sudoku Simple

Developer: Mobility Ware

Super Impossible Road

Developer: Rogue Games

Super Mega Mini Party

Publisher: Red Mini Games

Survival Z

Developer: Ember Entertainment

The Survivalists

Developer: Team17

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat

Developer: Bandai Namco

Read more: The Survivalists on Apple Arcade lets you test your skills on a deserted island

Takeshi & Hiroshi

Publisher: Oink Games

Tales of Memo

Publisher: Ten Days

Tangle Tower

Developer: SFB Games

Things That Go Bump

Developer: Tinybop

Threes!

Developer: Sirvo

Tint

Developer: Lykke Studios

Sunnyside Games

Tiny Crossword Plus

Developer: Play Simple Games

Towaga: Among Shadows

Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games

Towers of Everland

Developer: Cobra Mobile

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

Developer: Bit Fry

Read more: Hands-on with Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, Apple Arcade's new retro-style mashup sports game

Ultimate Rivals: The Court

Developer: Bit Fry

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Developer: Revolutionary Concepts

Read more: Apple Arcade hits 100 games with UFO on Tape: First Contact and more

Various Daylife

Developer: Square Enix

Warp Drive

Developer: Supergonk

Way of the Turtle

Developer: Illusion Labs

What the Golf?

Developer: Triband

Where Cards Fall

Developers: Snowman and The Game Band

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Read more: Where Cards Fall lets you rethink your life path in a unique Apple Arcade game

Winding Worlds

Developer: Ko_op

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker

Developer: Aquiris

Read more: Apple Arcade finally releases Fantasian and Wonderbox

Word Laces

Developer: Minimega

World's End Club

Developer: IzanagiGames

World of Demons

Developer: Platinum Games

Yaga

Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Developer: Firefly Games

More Apple recommendations