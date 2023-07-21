'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2': How to Stream Weekly From Anywhere

Get back into the drama when Bleach returns this season. Tite Kubo/Shueisha,TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Summer is a wonderful time for anime fans. After months of waiting, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is blazing across screens once again, following the first season's cliff-hanger ending. The story returned on July 8 and continues to pile on the action and emotion in this new entry.

Warning: Spoilers for part 1 ahead.

The dramatic climax of part 1 saw Ichigo finally shake off the shackles of his powers from Old Man Zangetsu.

This second season is entitled The Separation and is set to follow the battle about to take place with the Wandenreich, led by Yhwach.

Though the show has religiously stuck to the original manga that inspired it, creator Tite Kubo has teased a slight deviation for this run, with the promise of an action scene in part 2 that doesn't feature in the comic book.

Here's how you can tune in to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 every week. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

The opening episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 arrived July 8 on Hulu in the US at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). This cour has 13 total episodes that you can watch each week on Saturdays at the same time.

For anime fans in the UK, Canada and Australia, the latest installment of the Bleach saga will be available to watch on Disney Plus at the same time (which translates to 3:30 p.m. BST in the UK on Saturday and 12:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning in Australia).

How to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the latest installment of Bleach or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best VPN deals.

Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 in the US

Hulu Carries Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 in the US New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month. See at Hulu

Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 in the UK, Canada and Australia on Disney Plus

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Now streaming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK, Canada and Australia. In Canada, the service costs $12 a month or $120 for the year.

Anime fans in the UK can watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 on Disney Plus, where it currently costs £8 a month but doesn't offer a free trial. You can, however, subscribe for a year and save 16%.

Viewers in Australia get Disney Plus for AU$14 per month or AU$140 per year. See at Disney Plus

