Bills vs. Chargers Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Online Today

The Bills may finally be on the right track. After a rocky first half of the season, Buffalo has now won two straight against strong opponents in the Chiefs and Cowboys to improve to 8-6 and is right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

On Saturday the Bills head to Los Angeles to take on a reeling 5-9 Chargers team that just got blown out 63-21 in Week 15's Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Whereas Saturday's first game was on NBC, this contest will stream nationally on Peacock (as well as on broadcast TV in the local Los Angeles and Buffalo markets). And in a first, the game will feature a commercial-free fourth quarter. The broadcast will stay with the game for the final 15 minutes, which is usually interrupted constantly by commercial breaks as coaches use their timeouts and referees conduct official reviews of close plays.

Keep reading to find out how to watch this game on Peacock -- and if you live in the home market of either the Bills or Chargers -- a local network channel.

You can also check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for your viewing options for the rest of the season.

Josh Allen has notched up 26 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns so far for the Bills this season. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Bills vs. Chargers game today: When and where?

This Week 16 NFL fixture sees the Chargers host the Bills at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Chargers.

How to watch the Bills vs. Chargers game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

How to watch Bills vs. Chargers in the US

For those outside of the LA or Buffalo areas, this week's Bills-Chargers game will be available to watch nationally via streaming service Peacock.

Peacock Premium costs $6 per month and also carries Sunday Night Football games.

Can I watch Bills vs. Chargers on local TV?

Yes, but only if you live in the local market of either of the teams playing on Thursday. WGRZ in Buffalo and KNBC in Los Angeles will be showing the game, according to 506 Sports. There are two ways to watch local channels on your TV. The first is with a live TV streaming service. The second is with an over-the-air antenna, if you live in an area that has good reception.

You can watch local networks with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the channel you need for the game in your area.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

