Apple announced MacOS Ventura, the newest version of its operating system for Macs, at its Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday, June 6.

MacOS Ventura is the successor to MacOS Monterey, which brought Universal Control to Mac devices and SharePlay to FaceTime.

Apple's MacOS has been around for more than 20 years, powering its Macs, MacBook Pros, MacBook Air and similar devices. However, Apple's Mac computers only represent less than 10% of the computers being used today. Apple's homegrown M-Series chip is helping to change that, though. Apple said fans bought so many M1 Macs when they hit the market a year ago that they helped push the company's desktop and laptop revenues to an all-time high of $9.1 billion during the first three months of the year. That was up a whopping 70% from the same period a year earlier.

