Amazon's Palm-Scanning Tech Now Lets You Buy Beer at This MLB Stadium

The next time you take yourself out to the ballgame, you might be able to pay for beer and prove you're of age to drink it, all with a touch of your palm. Coors Field, home of major-league baseball's Colorado Rockies, is the first sports venue to offer Amazon One's age verification capability, Amazon announced Monday.

Amazon One is the palm-based identity service that lets you pay and verify your identity by hovering your hand above a scanner at various stores and venues. Some Whole Foods and Panera locations already use, or are adding, the palm scanners.

To use the Amazon One service, you first have to enroll. Coors Field offers enrollment kiosks at its SandLot Brewery, the first brewery inside a Major League Ballpark, and at Silver Bullet Bar, a full-service bar specializing in local and national craft beers. Those who are already Amazon One members can enroll in the age-verification part of the service by visiting one.amazon.com and uploading a photo of the front and back of your government-issued ID, such as your driver's license, and a selfie.

The technology might not seem like it would save you much time, but every second may count as major-league baseball games are moving more quickly these days. The new pitch clock has cut almost half an hour off the average MLB game time this year, according to The Ringer.

Automated recognition via physical characteristics is known as biometrics, and it's a controversial topic. Amazon and other companies face lawsuits claiming that they used photographs obtained without permission to train their technologies.

The age-verification service is now available at Denver's Coors Field, and will be introduced to other venues in the coming months.