Panera Partners With Amazon One for Contactless Payments

If you're a member of Panera Bread's loyalty rewards program, you'll be able to take advantage of another perk. The company announced the rollout of Amazon One for MyPanera members, which identifies loyalty memberships and enables contactless payments. The new technology will be available for customers at select St. Louis cafes and will expand to additional locations in the coming months, according to a press release.

With the swipe of your palm, you can for your food or earn points. Panera guests who are part of the loyalty program can opt in to connect their MyPanera accounts to Amazon One. You can choose to activate contactless payments, receive personalized meal recommendations or link your loyalty membership to redeem rewards. According to both companies, Panera is the first restaurant chain to implement Amazon One for loyalty program access.

Launched by Amazon in 2020, Amazon One's palm-reading tech allows retailers to accept digital payments or grant entry to cashierless stores or stadiums. It uses biometrics to scan palms as a way to authenticate an individual's identity. Amazon Go and Whole Foods were among the first brick-and-mortar stores to use Amazon One.

Customers can sign up for Amazon One with or without an Amazon account, but you must enroll with a credit card. Panera customers who are first-time users can sign up for Amazon One online and finish the process at a restaurant or do the entire registration at a local cafe. If you already have MyPanera and Amazon One, you can link your accounts online.