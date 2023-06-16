Amazon Brings Mickey and Crew to Your Echo With 'Hey Disney'

Disney and Amazon have launched a new voice assistant in the US called Hey Disney! that brings Disney games, stories and more to most Echo devices. You can subscribe to the voice assistant for $6 a year, but it's also included in an Amazon Plus Kids subscription, Amazon said Thursday.

The new voice assistant doesn't entirely replace Alexa, but operates as its own voice assistant. So if Hey Disney can't give you an answer, Alexa can still help out.

Amazon and Disney's launch of Hey Disney comes as anticipation builds for Amazon Prime Day 2023. While Prime Day's exact date is yet to be announced, we suspect it could be on July 11 and 12.

Watch this: 'Hey Disney' Comes to Amazon Echo Devices 06:53

How to sign up for Hey Disney on your Amazon Echo

To subscribe and set up the voice assistant, you can say, "Hey Alexa, introduce me to Hey Disney."

Once the voice assistant is enabled, characters such as Mickey Mouse, Rocket and Groot, C-3PO and others can give you the weather, set timers and more on your device. You can also play games with, and hear stories from, different Disney characters.

Hey Disney works on most Echo devices, but it won't work on the Echo Show 15, first-generation Amazon Echo, Echo Auto, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Echo on-the-go devices.

Another unique Hey Disney feature, which CNET demoed at CES 2023, is Soundscapes. These combine ambient music and sound effects to make it feel like you're in a Disney-themed location, such as sitting on the forest moon Endor from Star Wars or walking about the Magic Kingdom.