'All American' Season 6: How to Watch the New Season Without Cable

The CW has made big changes to its scripted lineup, but All American fans can look forward to season 6 this month. After viewers last saw Patience drop to the floor, bleeding from a stab wound, her fate will be top of mind when the show returns. Will her stalker be stopped once and for all? Will those who love Billy Baker truly catch a break and get to grieve his death in peace?

Season 5 wasn't all doom and gloom, however. Spencer and Olivia planned to try a long-distance romance, and fans will see how Olivia's time in London affects their future. Meanwhile, Jaymee and Asher found out they're having a boy. Also on the love front: Layla and Jordan are engaged, but time will tell if the super-young lovebirds make it down the aisle.

Heading into the new season, Spencer and Jordan have hopes about the NFL draft, and the rest of the crew are weathering their own challenges -- and helping each other through them. Here's how to stream season 6 of All American without a cable or satellite subscription.

Daniel Ezra as Spencer and Bre-Z as Coop in All American. Troy Harvey/The CW

Watch All American, season 6 on The CW for free

The new season of All American debuts on The CW on Monday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET, but you can get free access to new episodes with the CW app the next day, Tuesday, April 2.

You can stream on a web browser or install the app on your smart TV or streaming device. For any CW shows currently airing live on the broadcast network, you can watch new episodes the following day on the CW app. Note that you can stream only the five latest TV series episodes.

The CW The CW app Carries All American and other CW shows No subscription is needed for The CW. Download the app for free on your iOS or Android phone. You can also install it on the following devices: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Vizio smart TV, LG TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV and Android-powered TVs. See at The CW

How to watch the CW on a live TV streaming service

You watch the series live beginning April 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and catch new episodes each Monday from then on. Several live TV streaming platforms carry the CW network in their channel lineups, but we advise you to choose one that's best for your budget and content preferences.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV Carries The CW The live TV streaming service carries The CW, and you can watch content live or on-demand. The platform costs $73 per month, and you can type in your ZIP code to see which local networks are available in your area. You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial. Read our YouTube TV review. See at YouTube TV

None of the streaming apps on this list requires a contract, and you can cancel whenever you want. To learn more about live TV streaming offerings, read our channel comparison and this matchup between YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.