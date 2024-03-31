X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

'All American' Season 6: How to Watch the New Season Without Cable

If Patience's fate has you stressed, tune in to see what happens when the series returns.

Kourtnee Jackson Senior Editor
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Expertise Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming, the newest re Credentials
  • Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
See full bio
Kourtnee Jackson
3 min read
See at The CW
orange CW logo on black background
The CW app
Carries All American and other CW shows
See at YouTube TV
YouTube TV logo on a phone
YouTube TV
Carries The CW
See at Hulu
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-307
Hulu Plus Live TV
Carries The CW

The CW has made big changes to its scripted lineup, but All American fans can look forward to season 6 this month. After viewers last saw Patience drop to the floor, bleeding from a stab wound, her fate will be top of mind when the show returns. Will her stalker be stopped once and for all? Will those who love Billy Baker truly catch a break and get to grieve his death in peace? 

Season 5 wasn't all doom and gloom, however. Spencer and Olivia planned to try a long-distance romance, and fans will see how Olivia's time in London affects their future. Meanwhile, Jaymee and Asher found out they're having a boy. Also on the love front: Layla and Jordan are engaged, but time will tell if the super-young lovebirds make it down the aisle. 

Heading into the new season, Spencer and Jordan have hopes about the NFL draft, and the rest of the crew are weathering their own challenges -- and helping each other through them. Here's how to stream season 6 of All American without a cable or satellite subscription.

young man and woman walk into an establishment

Daniel Ezra as Spencer and Bre-Z as Coop in All American.

 Troy Harvey/The CW

Read more: Best Streaming Service of 2024

Watch All American, season 6 on The CW for free

The new season of All American debuts on The CW on Monday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET, but you can get free access to new episodes with the CW app the next day, Tuesday, April 2.

You can stream on a web browser or install the app on your smart TV or streaming device. For any CW shows currently airing live on the broadcast network, you can watch new episodes the following day on the CW app. Note that you can stream only the five latest TV series episodes. 
The CW

The CW app

Carries All American and other CW shows

No subscription is needed for The CW. Download the app for free on your iOS or Android phone. You can also install it on the following devices: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Vizio smart TV, LG TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV and Android-powered TVs.

See at The CW

How to watch the CW on a live TV streaming service

You watch the series live beginning April 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and catch new episodes each Monday from then on. Several live TV streaming platforms carry the CW network in their channel lineups, but we advise you to choose one that's best for your budget and content preferences. 
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries The CW

The live TV streaming service carries The CW, and you can watch content live or on-demand. The platform costs $73 per month, and you can type in your ZIP code to see which local networks are available in your area. You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries The CW

Hulu Plus Live TV includes access to more than 85 live channels, Hulu's on-demand catalog, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The service also has unlimited DVR, and its cheapest plan costs $77 per month. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

See at Hulu

None of the streaming apps on this list requires a contract, and you can cancel whenever you want. To learn more about live TV streaming offerings, read our channel comparison and this matchup between YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software
Services and Software Coupons