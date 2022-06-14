Adobe Testing Free Version of Photoshop for the Web

In effort to make Photoshop accessible to more people, Adobe is offering the web version of its popular photo-editing software for free, starting with a pilot program in Canada. The free version of Photoshop will eventually open up more widely, according to The Verge, which earlier reported the news Tuesday.

An Adobe spokesperson confirmed the free, web-based version of Photoshop with CNET and added that "all editing features are available." However, the service is reportedly described as "freemium," suggesting some features may require a paid subscription or upgrade down the road.

The free version will include enough tools to "perform what Adobe considers to be Photoshop's core functions," reported The Verge. That's a considerable improvement from Adobe's previous web version of Photoshop which allowed users and collaborators to do little more than share and comment on documents through a browser.

Users will reportedly need to have or create an Adobe account, which is also free, to try out the no-cost version of Photoshop on the web. It's unclear when the free web version of Photoshop will be available outside of Canada.