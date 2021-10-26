Adobe brings Photoshop and Illustrator to your web browser

Lori Grunin/CNET

Adobe is bringing slimmed down versions of Photoshop and Illustrator to web browsers, it said Tuesday. They'll let you share documents on a browser, allowing collaborators to provide feedback without downloading the apps or getting a subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud.

It's also previewing basic editing tools for making minor tweaks and quick edits without having to launch the apps.

"Extending Illustrator and Photoshop to the web will help you open up your creative process, express your vision efficiently, and remove a ton of friction from the process," the company said in a release.

Photoshop on the web is currently available as part of a public beta test through its Creative Cloud app, while the browser-based Illustrator is only available in a private beta right now.