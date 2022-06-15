Adobe Photoshop Tests Free Version For Web

Adobe is offering the web version of Photoshop for free starting with a pilot program in Canada, in an effort to make its photo-editing software accessible to more people. Photoshop's free version will eventually open up more widely, The Verge reported Tuesday.

An Adobe spokesperson confirmed the free, web-based version of Photoshop to CNET and added that "all editing features are available." However, the service is reportedly described as "freemium," suggesting some features may require a paid subscription or upgrade down the road.

The free version will include enough tools to "perform what Adobe considers to be Photoshop's core functions," according to The Verge. That's a considerable improvement from Adobe's previous web version of Photoshop, which allowed users and collaborators to do little more than share and comment on documents through a browser.

Users will reportedly need to have an Adobe account, which is also free, to try out the no-cost version of Photoshop on the web. It's unclear when free Photoshop will be available outside of Canada.

The browser version of Photoshop launched in a basic form last year, and Adobe has added features in updates since then.