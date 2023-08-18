Best Back-to-School Gear for $100 or Less in 2023
Get ready for fall for less than a Benjamin.
Summer is almost over, but you still have time to finish your back-to-school shopping. And we're not just talking about notebooks, pens, pencils and the usual school supplies. We're talking about the essential tech gadgets that'll help make the school year a lot easier. We're here to help by providing a list of some of the best gear for limited budgets -- and these gadgets are all punching above their price tag. These are the back-to-school essentials under $100 that we heartily recommend.
Trying to decide between a shoulder laptop bag and backpack? Hybrids like this Solo Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack have both options, with detachable backpack straps that stow in a pocket on the back when you want to ditch the shoulder strap and wear it like a backpack. The dedicated laptop compartment has room for up to a 15.6-inch laptop and there's plenty of room for all your other stuff. Available in multiple color options (price varies slightly by color), it's a great laptop bag with a budget-friendly price that's on our list of the best laptop backpacks for 2023.
The JBL Go 3's durable design, coupled with surprisingly decent sound for its tiny size, make it one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there.
You don't want your phone to go dead -- ever -- so it's always good to pack a battery pack.
Anker's upgraded compact 735 65W charger can charge a MacBook Pro 13 at full speed. Not only is it quite small for how much power it can deliver (it has foldable prongs), but it also has three ports (2 USB-C and one USB-A) that allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time (though that 65 watts of power is split between the ports if you charge more than one device). It uses the next-generation GaN 3 technology.
Created by former NFL fullback Chris Gronkowski (brother of Rob), the Ice Shaker not only keeps your drinks cool -- or hot -- for hours -- but comes with a removable twist-in agitator to help mix your protein shakes (or anything else that needs mixing). Available in a few different sizes and many color options, they have a built-in handle for easy carrying and start at around $35. It's one of the better insulated bottles I've used and a great way to make sure your student stays hydrated.
The Hyperice Hypersphere Mini is a social-distance-friendly alternative to a massage at the end of a stressful school day. About the size of a softball (3-inch diameter), it charges with a Micro-USB cable (a full charge offers more than two hours of battery life) and does a great job of rolling out your muscles, with three speeds to choose from. It also travels well and makes a great dorm-room gift for a college student.
Logitech's MX Keys is one of our favorite everyday Bluetooth keyboards and now it comes in two smaller versions that leave off the number pad and some other keys: MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac. Both cost $100, the same price as the standard MX Keys. Colors include rose, pale gray and graphite.
The Earfun Air Pro SV have a few things going for them. First and foremost, they sound shockingly good for a set of earbuds in this price range. They feature big, open sound with well-defined bass and good clarity. They're also lightweight and comfortable to wear, their noise canceling is effective and they have a fairly natural-sounding transparency mode that allows ambient sound in if you want to hear the outside world around you for safety reasons.
There's nothing like a little blending on the go to create those healthy smoothies and protein shakes. That's where the BlendJet 2 comes in. Available in multiple color options and equipped with a rechargeable battery, it's more powerful than you might expect and it can whip up smoothies without having to plug in anywhere. It charges via USB-C (you get about 15 blends per charge) and is fully waterproof.
Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. Now we get the StormBox Micro 2, which offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike's handlebars.
If you're looking for an affordable drill for your student so they can hang shelves and frames (and who knows what else, this compact Black & Decker model is our favorite budget drill and one that I happen to use for a lot of small home projects..
Yes, Amazon's
Like its "S" predecessors, Logitech's new MX Master 3S mouse ($99, £120, AU$170) isn't a fully redesigned new model but an incremental upgrade. Ergonomically unchanged, it features quieter operation and an upgraded 8,000 DPI optical sensor that Logitech says tracks on most surfaces including glass and offers faster workflow with high-resolution monitors.
Know a student who's always losing stuff on campus? In the locker room? Or just around the house? If they own an iPhone, gifting them a set of AirTags could be just the ticket. Once slipped into a backpack or a jacket, those items become trackable thanks to the AirTags using every nearby Apple device as a rangefinder. Grab a four-pack for just $99.
Logitech makes a lot of mice and they're all designed to be comfortable to use. But products in its Ergo Series line, which now includes the new Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, are supposed to offer extra ergonomic advantages. In the case of the Lift, Logitech says its 57-degree vertical design "lifts your wrist into a more natural position" and "takes pressure off the wrist, while promoting a more natural forearm posture throughout the day."
Air fryers weren't around when we were in school, but oh how we wish they were. We tested this compact cooker and it made super crispy chicken wings, french fries, dumplings and other college staples without any messy oil. The Magic Bullet is also smaller than most models and won't crowd your already crowded dorm room or college apartment.
Earbuds are great, but if you're buying for a student who prefers full-size wireless headphones, this model delivers solid sound for less than $60 -- and with passable noise cancellation and great battery life, too.
If you're looking to maximize your student's visibility while riding a bike or scooter, the Lumos Ultra is a great gift idea. It makes sure they're noticed with both front and back LEDs that you can customize via an app -- the helmet is Bluetooth-enabled.
Anker's Soundcore Motion Plus is larger than many mini Bluetooth speakers, but it's still compact and manages to sound fuller than much of the competition for just $100, with bigger bass, more volume and better clarity. It's also fully waterproof (IPX7 rated) and has support for the aptX streaming codec for supporting devices such as Samsung's Galaxy phones. Battery life is rated at 12 hours at moderate volume levels. There's even an app for tweaking the sound. It's an excellent value and fun addition to your school shopping.