Best Back-to-School Gear for $100 or Less in 2023

Trying to decide between a shoulder laptop bag and backpack? Hybrids like this Solo Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack have both options, with detachable backpack straps that stow in a pocket on the back when you want to ditch the shoulder strap and wear it like a backpack. The dedicated laptop compartment has room for up to a 15.6-inch laptop and there's plenty of room for all your other stuff. Available in multiple color options (price varies slightly by color), it's a great laptop bag with a budget-friendly price that's on our list of the best laptop backpacks for 2023.