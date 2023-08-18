X
Best Back-to-School Gear for $100 or Less in 2023

Get ready for fall for less than a Benjamin.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
David Carnoy
Summer is almost over, but you still have time to finish your back-to-school shopping. And we're not just talking about notebooks, pens, pencils and the usual school supplies. We're talking about the essential tech gadgets that'll help make the school year a lot easier. We're here to help by providing a list of some of the best gear for limited budgets -- and these gadgets are all punching above their price tag. These are the back-to-school essentials under $100 that we heartily recommend.

50-duane-hybrid-briefcase-backpack
Sarah Tew/CNET

Solo Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack

Great budget laptop bag

Trying to decide between a shoulder laptop bag and backpack? Hybrids like this Solo Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack have both options, with detachable backpack straps that stow in a pocket on the back when you want to ditch the shoulder strap and wear it like a backpack. The dedicated laptop compartment has room for up to a 15.6-inch laptop and there's plenty of room for all your other stuff. Available in multiple color options (price varies slightly by color), it's a great laptop bag with a budget-friendly price that's on our list of the best laptop backpacks for 2023.

$58 at Walmart
Small JBL Go 3 speaker resting on a table near a stack of books.
David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Go 3

Pocket-friendly wireless speaker

The JBL Go 3's durable design, coupled with surprisingly decent sound for its tiny size, make it one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there.

$40 at Amazon
Four MyCharge Superhero MagLocks, in different colors.
David Carnoy/CNET

MyCharge Superhero MagLock

Wireless battery charger

You don't want your phone to go dead -- ever -- so it's always good to pack a battery pack.

$40 at Amazon
anker-ganprime-65w-charger-yellow-background.png
David Carnoy/CNET

Anker 735 3-Port GaNPrime 65W USB-C charger

Compact and versatile USB-C charger

Anker's upgraded compact 735 65W charger can charge a MacBook Pro 13 at full speed. Not only is it quite small for how much power it can deliver (it has foldable prongs), but it also has three ports (2 USB-C and one USB-A) that allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time (though that 65 watts of power is split between the ports if you charge more than one device). It uses the next-generation GaN 3 technology. 

$41 at Amazon
Ice Shaker shaker bottle in blue
Ice Shaker

Ice Shaker

Insulated bottle with agitator

Created by former NFL fullback Chris Gronkowski (brother of Rob), the Ice Shaker not only keeps your drinks cool -- or hot -- for hours -- but comes with a removable twist-in agitator to help mix your protein shakes (or anything else that needs mixing). Available in a few different sizes and many color options, they have a built-in handle for easy carrying and start at around $35. It's one of the better insulated bottles I've used and a great way to make sure your student stays hydrated. 

$35 at Amazon
hyperice-hypersphere-mini
David Carnoy/CNET

Hyperice Hypersphere Mini vibrating massage ball

Roll out those muscles

The Hyperice Hypersphere Mini is a social-distance-friendly alternative to a massage at the end of a stressful school day. About the size of a softball (3-inch diameter), it charges with a Micro-USB cable (a full charge offers more than two hours of battery life) and does a great job of rolling out your muscles, with three speeds to choose from. It also travels well and makes a great dorm-room gift for a college student.

$100 at Best Buy
MX keys mini for mac
Sarah Tew/CNET

Logitech MX Keys Mini

Superb everyday keyboard

Logitech's MX Keys is one of our favorite everyday Bluetooth keyboards and now it comes in two smaller versions that leave off the number pad and some other keys: MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac. Both cost $100, the same price as the standard MX Keys. Colors include rose, pale gray and graphite.

$100 at Target
Earfun Air Pro SV earbuds and case
David Carnoy/CNET

Earfun Air Pro SV

Top budget earbuds pick

The Earfun Air Pro SV have a few things going for them. First and foremost, they sound shockingly good for a set of earbuds in this price range. They feature big, open sound with well-defined bass and good clarity. They're also lightweight and comfortable to wear, their noise canceling is effective and they have a fairly natural-sounding transparency mode that allows ambient sound in if you want to hear the outside world around you for safety reasons.

$90 at Earfun
blendjet 2
David Carnoy/CNET

BlendJet 2

Cordless blender

There's nothing like a little blending on the go to create those healthy smoothies and protein shakes. That's where the BlendJet 2 comes in. Available in multiple color options and equipped with a rechargeable battery, it's more powerful than you might expect and it can whip up smoothies without having to plug in anywhere. It charges via USB-C (you get about 15 blends per charge) and is fully waterproof.

$60 at Target
tribit-stormbox-micro-2
David Carnoy/CNET

Tribit StormBox Micro 2

Best value micro Bluetooth speaker

Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. Now we get the StormBox Micro 2, which offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike's handlebars.

$48 at Amazon
Black+Decker BDCDD12C
Steve Conaway/CNET

Black & Decker BDCDD12C

Compact 12V drill

If you're looking for an affordable drill for your student so they can hang shelves and frames (and who knows what else, this compact Black & Decker model is our favorite budget drill and one that I happen to use for a lot of small home projects..

$29 at Amazon
google nest hub 2nd gen
Dale Smith/CNET

Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen)

Top-notch smart display

2021

Yes, Amazon's is a fantastic smart display and a great gift for anyone with an Alexa household, but some of us prefer the Google Nest Hub. It's less likely to push Amazon products on the screen, for one thing. Plus, the voice assistant is a bit more intuitive and there's no camera, so it feels more comfortable in the bedroom. This second-generation model came out in 2021 and often goes on sale for as little as $50.

$100 at Google
Logitech MX Master 3S mouse
David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech MX Master 3S

Excellent everyday mouse

Like its "S" predecessors, Logitech's new MX Master 3S mouse ($99, £120, AU$170) isn't a fully redesigned new model but an incremental upgrade. Ergonomically unchanged, it features quieter operation and an upgraded 8,000 DPI optical sensor that Logitech says tracks on most surfaces including glass and offers faster workflow with high-resolution monitors.

$100 at Amazon
four round apple airtags with different engravings, including the initials AP and a happy face emoji
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirTags (4-pack)

No more lost backpacks

Know a student who's always losing stuff on campus? In the locker room? Or just around the house? If they own an iPhone, gifting them a set of AirTags could be just the ticket. Once slipped into a backpack or a jacket, those items become trackable thanks to the AirTags using every nearby Apple device as a rangefinder. Grab a four-pack for just $99.

$99 at Apple
Logitech Lift
David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech Lift

Ergonomic vertical mouse

Logitech makes a lot of mice and they're all designed to be comfortable to use. But products in its Ergo Series line, which now includes the new Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, are supposed to offer extra ergonomic advantages. In the case of the Lift, Logitech says its 57-degree vertical design "lifts your wrist into a more natural position" and "takes pressure off the wrist, while promoting a more natural forearm posture throughout the day."

$70 at Best Buy
magic-bullet air fryer
Nutribullet

Magic Bullet Air Fryer

Fried food taste without the oil

Air fryers weren't around when we were in school, but oh how we wish they were. We tested this compact cooker and it made super crispy chicken wings, french fries, dumplings and other college staples without any messy oil. The Magic Bullet is also smaller than most models and won't crowd your already crowded dorm room or college apartment.

$50 at Nutribullet
01-soundcore-life-q20
Sarah Tew/CNET

Anker Soundcore Life Q20

Budget noise-canceling headphone pick

Product details

Earbuds are great, but if you're buying for a student who prefers full-size wireless headphones, this model delivers solid sound for less than $60 -- and with passable noise cancellation and great battery life, too.

$60 at Amazon
lumos bike helmet
Lumos

Splurge pick #1: Lumos Ultra

Smart bike helmet

If you're looking to maximize your student's visibility while riding a bike or scooter, the Lumos Ultra is a great gift idea. It makes sure they're noticed with both front and back LEDs that you can customize via an app -- the helmet is Bluetooth-enabled.

$120 at Lumos
anker-soundcore-motion-plus-in-hand
David Carnoy/CNET

Splurge pick #2: Anker Soundcore Motion Plus

Best-sounding Bluetooth speaker under $110

2020

Anker's Soundcore Motion Plus is larger than many mini Bluetooth speakers, but it's still compact and manages to sound fuller than much of the competition for just $100, with bigger bass, more volume and better clarity. It's also fully waterproof (IPX7 rated) and has support for the aptX streaming codec for supporting devices such as Samsung's Galaxy phones. Battery life is rated at 12 hours at moderate volume levels. There's even an app for tweaking the sound. It's an excellent value and fun addition to your school shopping.

$100 at Amazon

