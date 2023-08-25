Best Student Discounts, Deals and Freebies of 2023

Being a college student can be tough. Most days, it feels like a constant struggle -- not just emotionally and mentally but most of all financially. I can testify to this, having recently graduated from college, where I ate nothing but croutons and cereal for a week to avoid grocery shopping. Luckily, thanks to Spotify and Hulu's student discounts, paying outstanding fees for these streaming services was one financial burden I didn't have to worry about.

Trying to find the best student discounts used to be tough, but times have changed. Recognizing the financial strain on college students, many companies now offer student discounts to help ease this stress and, hopefully, attain a life-long customer in the process. You just have to verify your student status. For example, with a valid .edu school email address or proof of enrollment (via a validation service such as SheerID or Unidays), you can score the best student discounts on Microsoft Office, Spotify and Hulu subscriptions and even Amazon Prime.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Add CNET Shopping Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

In this article, we've rounded up all the best student discount opportunities. Be sure to check with your school's housing department and student bookstore as well, where you might find certain streaming services for free or cheap. You can also find extra discounts on devices and software. For more information, see the best free apps for college students who need to save money and time, plus the best student credit cards.

Read more: Best Laptops for College for 2023

Student discounts on fitness and entertainment

These popular music and video streaming services give you breaks on subscriptions once you verify your student status. And Peloton just got in on the act as well.

Engadget Paramount Plus 25% off student discount Dying to watch the iCarly reboot but can't afford Paramount Plus? College students no longer need to worry about that. Paramount Plus offers all college students 25% off a Paramount Plus subscription, bringing the bill down from $5 a month to $4. All you have to do is verify your student status before signing up for a subscription. Saving a buck a month, your only worry will be whether to watch Big Brother or Big Time Rush. See at Paramount Plus

César Salza/CNET Peloton $7 a month after a 30-day free trial You don't need a Peloton bike in order to take Peloton classes, which include not only cycling, but also HIIT, running, strength training, yoga and more. The Peloton app offers all that via phone, tablet and most streaming devices. The regular subscription price is $13 a month; verified students with a valid college ID can get it for half that. Additionally, you get the first month free if you've never tried Peloton before. See at Peloton

Apple/Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET Apple Music $6 a month In addition to hardware discounts (see below), Apple offers its Music subscription service for students for up to four years. That subscription nets you access to some 50 million songs, and it's accessible on all your Apple devices. You also get Apple TV Plus. See at Apple

YouTube YouTube Premium $7 a month Normally $12 a month, YouTube Premium is a two-fer: You get ad-free YouTube videos (including the option to download them for offline viewing) and unlimited access to YouTube Music for just $7 a month. Just want YouTube Music? That service is $5 a month for students (regularly $10). Both options allow for a free one-month trial if you want to test the waters first. See at YouTube

Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited $1 a month Not to be confused with the Prime Music benefit, which is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, or Prime Student, which you can read about below. Music Unlimited is Amazon's full-on, massive-library music service, which rivals the likes of Apple Music and Spotify. Anyone who has a student subscription can get Music Unlimited for just $6 a month after a free 30-day trial -- by far the cheapest music-streaming option anywhere. See at Amazon

Angela Lang/CNET Spotify Premium Student with Hulu $5 a month Arguably the best student deal in the history of student deals, Spotify Premium offers a $5 ad-free plan that includes Hulu (ad-supported). Nonstudents pay a minimum of $10 and $8 a month, for a grand total of $18. That's an awful lot of entertainment for $5. If you already have a premium account, it's easy enough to convert to the student version. If you're part of a family plan, however, check into whether it would be cheaper for the family to keep you on the $16 plan. Just want Hulu? Keep reading. See at Spotify

Hulu Hulu $2 a month If you don't need or want Spotify or Showtime, Hulu proper now offers a dirt-cheap deal for students: Just $2 monthly for the standard plan (meaning with commercials), $6 off the regular price. As with most any discounted membership, you just need to prove your eligibility with a valid student ID. Thankfully, this offer is good even if you're already a Hulu subscriber. It's not just for newcomers. See at Hulu

The Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal Student Digital Pack, $4; Student Digital and Print Pack, $10 Keeping up with the news as a college student can be particularly challenging as online newspapers begin to up their subscription prices and print newspapers go out of business. If you want to stay in touch with what's happening in the world but don't want to pay outrageous subscription prices, The Wall Street Journal has the package for you. For $4 a month full-time students can gain unlimited access to all articles and podcasts on The Wall Street Journal website. Prefer to read a physical newspaper? The WSJ also offers a Student Digital and Print Pack for $10 a month. See at The Wall Street Journal

Alo Moves Alo Moves Two week free trial At-home workouts are hard, but Alo Moves helps to make them easy. Alo Moves offers guided classes in everything from pilates to yoga to dance cardio and even just announced their new running series, "Ready, Set, Run." After a two week free trial, the subscription costs $13 per month or you can do the annual subscription for $129 per year. See at Alo Moves

Student discounts on education



Need help studying? Here are some of the best sources to help with learning, writing papers and acing the test.

Quizlet Quizlet Plus Free 7-day trial Chances are, most college students have used Quizlet once or twice to help out with a study guide. Quizlet makes it easy for students to study using flash cards, practice exams and more. Even better, you can look at flash cards made by other users to help with your studying. Quizlet also recently announced the launch of a new AI-powered program making it even easier to make flash cards, take notes and study for upcoming exams. Quizlet Plus provides expert solutions to complicated problems and enhanced studying techniques. After your first free trial week, Quizlet Plus offers two payment options: annual payments of $36 or monthly payments of $8. See at Quizlet

Apple Chegg 25% off first month subscription Chegg stands out as a college favorite for homework help, writing assistance and exam prep. Additionally, Chegg offers students the opportunity to buy new and used textbooks as well as a platform to sell them. Chegg subscriptions start at $16 per month, but students can receive a 25% discount off their first month subscription through Student Beans. Need more convincing? All Chegg Premium members can also receive a free Calm App subscription. See at Chegg

Student discounts on money management



If there's one thing most students could use a hand with, it's managing money.

You Need a Budget You Need a Budget First year free You Need a Budget offers a wealth of tools and classes to that end. It normally costs $99 a year or $15 per month, but as a student you can get the first year absolutely free. But be warned, unlike a lot of other digital services, the only way you get this discount is by submitting physical proof of enrollment to the company. See at You Need a Budget

Student discounts on apps and software

While you may be able to get software at a discount through your school's bookstore, you won't do any better than free.

Microsoft Office 365 Education Free for students Microsoft sells Office Home & Student for $150. But you can do better than that with the free Office 365 Education, which gives you access to the online versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams (the latter is potentially useful for organizing and executing group projects) and other Office apps for free. All that's required is a valid school email address. See at Microsoft

Evernote Evernote Premium 40% off Evernote gives students 40% off the professional version for a year. That works out to $6 a month for industrial-strength note-taking. After that first year, however, the price goes back to the regular $11 monthly. See at Evernote

StackSocial The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer: Lifetime Subscription 77% off A resume is one of the most important aspects of an initial job or internship application so make sure you have it done right with Resoume, the AI resume writer. It's simple all you have to do is import your information from LinkedIn, choose the resume theme and let Resoume do the rest. You can get this helpful tool for 77% off, taking the initial price tag of $180 all the way down to $40. $40 at StackSocial

Student discounts on shopping and tech



From Amazon to Groupon, you can save up to 50% on services and devices.

Read more: All the latest coupons from Amazon, Best Buy, Groupon, Lenovo and Microsoft.

Amazon Amazon Prime Student 6 months free, then $69 a year With an Amazon Prime Student membership, you can all get the benefits of a Prime subscription for half the price of the regular service. The student program includes free one- and two-day shipping, video streaming via Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Music, discounts at Whole Foods, and unlimited online photo storage through Prime Photos. Prime Student starts with a free six-month trial and then goes for $69 a year (half the cost of a regular Prime subscription). You can participate for four years. Plus, if you rent or buy or sell textbooks through the , you can get free two-day shipping. See at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy Exclusive discounts Best Buy offers student savings on a wide variety of products, from laptops to TVs to mini fridges. To get the discounts (which in some cases can be applied to existing sale prices), you need to create or sign into your My Best Buy account, then sign up for student deals. Thankfully, you don't need an .edu email address, and in fact you don't actually have to be a student; parents of college and K-12 students can sign up as well. See at Best Buy

Groupon Groupon Save an extra 25% on local deals Groupon's program affords college students an extra 25% off food, drink, activity and other local deals. That's for the first six months. After that, you save 15% for as long as you remain an eligible student. See at Groupon

Angela Lang/CNET Lenovo laptops Save an extra 5% Students, teachers and administrators can all score an extra 5% off Lenovo's laptops and that's on top of any existing sales or bundles (with a few exclusions, of course). You'll have to provide verification at checkout. See at Lenovo