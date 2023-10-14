X

iOS 17: Your Updated Photos App Can Recognize Your Pets Now

Most pet owners say their pets are family, and Apple agrees.

A phone with the number 17 on its screen. Behind the phone is the Apple logo

You can download iOS 17 now.

 Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple released iOS 17 on Sept. 18, and the latest OS brings new features and improvements to your iPhone, including Live Stickers and offline maps. The OS also updates the Photos app, which now lets you tag and add your pets to your "People & Pets" album -- previously just called the "People" album. 

According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, 97% of pet owners consider their pets part of the family, and Apple agrees. The company wrote online that "cats and dogs … are part of your family too." (As a lifelong dog owner, I couldn't agree more.) 

Here's how to tag your pets in the new People & Pets album.

Tagging your pets in the People & Pets album

1. Open your Photos app.
2. Tap Albums.
3. Tap the People & Pets album.
4. Tap a picture of your pet.
5. Tap Add name to enter your pet's name.
6. Tap Next.

Various pictures of a brown and white puppy

All the photos I have of my dog Cinnamon Toast Crunch are in one convenient spot.

 Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Your phone might ask you to Review the photos of your pet to make sure they're being identified correctly. After you've reviewed the photos of your pet, you can add them to your favorites by tapping the heart next to your pet's picture in the People & Pets album. Your pet should now appear at the top of the album.

Now, your iPhone with iOS 17 should recognize your pet and add pictures of them to the People & Pets on its own. 

However, your iPhone isn't perfect and might misidentify your pet. If it does, here's how to untag your pet from a photo.

1. Open your Photos app.
2. Tap Albums.
3. Tap the People & Pets album.
4. Tap your pet.
5. Long press on the misidentified photo of your pet. 
6. Tap This is Not [Your Pet's Name].

The misidentified photos will be removed from the album, leaving nothing but the cutest, best photos of your pet.

For more iOS 17 tips, check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet and my review of the operating system.

