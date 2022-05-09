Xbox Reportedly Plans to Launch New Streaming Device

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new streaming device that'll let people access movie and TV services as well as games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The device, which will connect to TVs and may shaped like a small stick or puck, is expected to be released in the next 12 months, reported VentureBeat on Friday.

Microsoft is also reportedly working closely with Samsun to develop and Xbox game-streaming app for the tech giant's TVs. That's expected to be released in a similar time frame, according to VentureBeat.

Xbox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.