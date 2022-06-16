US Open 2022: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch and More

Last year's feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau seems quaint in comparison to the current controversy surrounding the game with many PGA golfers accepting obscene sums of money to play on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour and being banned from playing in future PGA Tour events as a result. Past major tournament winners are eligible to play at the US Open this week, however, which could make for some awkward pairings and post-match press conferences. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed are among the LIV defectors teeing it up this week.

One name you won't see on the leaderboard this week is Tiger Woods, who is resting up for a trip to St. Andrews for the British Open next month.

Here's what you need to know to watch the golf this week.

What: 2022 US Open

2022 US Open When: June 16-19

June 16-19 Where: The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts TV/streaming: NBC, USA Network and Peacock

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Live TV and streaming coverage

USA Network has early coverage each day of the tournament except for the third round on Saturday, which is exclusive to NBC. You can also watch NBC's coverage each day on Peacock. In addition, Peacock will have exclusive live coverage at the start of each day.

Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET):

Round 1: Thursday, June 17

Peacock: 6:43 to 9:30 a.m.

USA: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 2 to 5 p.m.

USA: 5 to 7 p.m.

Round 2: Friday, June 18

Peacock: 6:43 to 9:30 a.m.

USA: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 4 to 7 p.m.

Round 3: Saturday, June 19

Peacock: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 12 to 8 p.m.

Round 4: Sunday, June 20

Peacock: 9 to 10 a.m.

USA: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 12 to 7 p.m.

Live TV streaming options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with a live TV streaming service or NBC's Peacock streaming service. All five major live TV streaming services offer NBC and USA Network. The catch is that not every service carries every local network affiliate, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch the US Open. Peacock will show NBC's live coverage for each round along with exclusive live coverage at the start of each day. It will also show featured groups and featured holes during all four days of the tournament. Read our Peacock review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Weekend option: Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the afternoon action on Saturday and Sunday on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.