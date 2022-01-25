Upgrade your streaming with the Apple TV 4K at one of its best prices yet

Sarah Tew/CNET

Got a 4K TV? With 32GB of storage and running on Apple's own A12 Bionic chip, the Apple TV 4K delivers fast performance and can help you take advantage of the various picture and audio features your TV offers to maximize your streaming performance. It lets you stream your favorite shows, movies, sports and more in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound on compatible devices. Today you can save $19 compared to the Apple Store and for just $160 when you clip the on-page coupon.

While it's not the lowest price we've seen, this is still a pretty good deal if you're set on an Apple TV streaming device. It's an ideal streamer for those with other Apple products as it uses AirPlay to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac and is compatible with Apple HomeKit-enabled cameras and accessories. This model comes with the new Siri Remote, which CNET's Eli Blumenthal thought was excellent. There's also a private listening mode for up to two sets of AirPods, allowing you to enjoy your shows your way.