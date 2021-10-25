MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max review MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro review MacOS Monterey is here World Series 2021: How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy game review Google Doodle recalls Surrealist photographer
The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $40 on Amazon today

If Dolby Vision HDR is a must-have, this is the budget streamer for you.

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for $40 on Amazon, which is $10 off its original price. While we haven't tested this model yet, it's the brand-new model that was just announced a few weeks ago. Roku says it boasts better Wi-Fi, a faster processor and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility not found in its predecessor. Like all Roku models, it delivers a full panoply of streaming channels like Disney Plus, HBO Max and Netflix. And since it plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, it means fewer cables and wires than the Roku Express 4K Plus (currently $40, but often on sale for $29).

Before you decide to buy this streaming stick, there's one big caveat: Google and Roku are currently in contract negotiations that threaten to see Google's YouTube and YouTube TV pulled from Roku's hardware if an agreement isn't reached by Dec. 9. Customers who download the apps ahead of that date will be able to keep them active, however. 