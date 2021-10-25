The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $40 on Amazon today

Sarah Tew/CNET

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for . While we haven't tested this model yet, it's the brand-new model that was just announced a few weeks ago. Roku says it boasts better Wi-Fi, a faster processor and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility not found in its predecessor. Like all Roku models, it delivers a full panoply of streaming channels like Disney Plus, HBO Max and Netflix. And since it plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, it means fewer cables and wires than the Roku Express 4K Plus (currently $40, but often on sale for $29).

Before you decide to buy this streaming stick, there's one big caveat: Google and Roku are currently in contract negotiations that threaten to see Google's YouTube and YouTube TV pulled from Roku's hardware if an agreement isn't reached by Dec. 9. Customers who download the apps ahead of that date will be able to keep them active, however.