New Tablo DVR Boasts 4 Tuners and FAST Channels for $140

Nuvyyo's new DVR is able to record up to 50 hours of OTA or ad-supported streaming channels.

Nuvvyo has unleashed its latest OTA recorder, the four-tuner Tablo fourth-gen DVR, which enables users to watch and record live TV anywhere in the home.

The Tablo's four ATSC 1.0 tuners can record up to four channels at once onto its integrated 128GB storage (roughly 50 hours), and storage can be expanded to 8TB using the USB port. The device also includes access to over 60 different FAST channels -- using Ethernet or Wi-Fi -- which are included as part of the program guide.

The new DVR follows the excellent two-tuner version ($100) and includes a brand-new app (iOS, Android, Roku, Android TV) plus a smaller form factor than previous products. Meanwhile, Nuvyyo says users of older Tablo devices can expect a firmware update that works with the new app, later in the year.

The four-tuner Tablo fourth-gen is available as a standalone product for $140 or bundled with an OTA antenna for $160.

