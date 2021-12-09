Stream your heart out with 50% off the Roku Streaming Stick Plus today only

Sarah Tew/CNET

Odds are that you're streaming something at home, whether it's all of your favorite TV shows or video games, but having the right hardware is one of the most important parts of the overall experience. When it comes to streaming sticks there are two big players in the space, Roku and Fire TV, and here at CNET we tend to prefer the Roku experience overall.

Today, Best Buy has the wildly popular , which is a savings of 50%. This not only comes with the streaming stick and remote, but also a set of headphones that connect to the remote so you can watch quietly without disturbing others.

Getting one of these set up is super simple. Plug it into your TV's HDMI port, connect it to your Wi-Fi and then walk through the rest of the prompts. From here, you can sign into your favorite streaming apps, like , and more. It's capable of streaming 4K and HDR content with ease.

Looking for more of the best Roku deals still available? We got you covered. Regardless of whether you're looking to buy for yourself or as a present, a Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a gift that anyone would like to receive.