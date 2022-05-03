Scratch Together $30 and This Victrola Turntable Is Yours (Save 50%)

Vinyl is a music-playing medium that never seems to go out of style. If you've longed for a small collection of records to bust out when the nostalgia hits, you'll need to start with a record player. Right now, a . That includes free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

While we haven't tested this exact model, our resident audio expert Ty Pendlebury notes that Victrola players generally have solid but not exceptional sound. This unit includes built-in Bluetooth technology to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device, 3-speed belt-driven turntable and a 3.5-mm aux-in jack for playing music from a non-Bluetooth device. It's only available in cobalt blue at this price.

For another relatively budget-friendly record player that punches above its weight, Pendelbury points to the $139 .

