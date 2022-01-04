Save $130 on this Samsung 4.1-channel soundbar kit

Samsung

While movie theaters have tentatively re-opened their doors, not everyone is ready to say goodbye to catching the latest blockbuster from the comfort of their own home. But why compromise on the audio experience if you're watching from your sofa? Right now, Best Buy is offering this surround sound speaker set for just $150, down $130 from its usual price.

This 4.1-channel set includes five total components. In addition to the soundbar (the front two channels), you also get a subwoofer and a rear speaker kit, comprised of the two rear speakers and a wireless receiver. That means -- unlike the old days -- you won't have any wires running from the front of your living room to the back. The set also includes its own remote so you can switch between sound modes for the best quality sound for whatever you're watching, including a bass boost mode for a deeper, richer sound profile.

