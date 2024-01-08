Samsung's 2024 Soundbars Get Slimmer and Better for Gaming

Samsung has unveiled its range of 2024 soundbars which include an update on last year's flagship, as well as a new gaming-focused model.

The HW-Q990D Soundbar is an 11.1.4-channel speaker system with onboard voice assistance and a SmartThings IoT hub. The HW-Q990D uses several Samsung audio technologies, including Q-Symphony 3.0 (which integrates with Samsung TV speakers) and the Spacefit calibration routine.

The HW-G60C Soundbar is a compact soundbar that looks to take on both the Sonos Beam and Razer Leviathan V2 with its compact dimensions, beamforming Atmos audio and built-in streaming. This is because the Samsung is designed for both TVs and gaming PCs and includes customizable LED lighting. The soundbar boasts four onboard microphones for both smart assistant control and in-game voice communications. The G60C boasts connectivity including HDMI (ARC), USB, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in.

The company is also introducing three ultra-slim soundbars – the HW-S800D, HW-S801D and the HW-700D. The 46-inch wide HW-S800D is about a third of the depth of conventional soundbars, according to company claims, and is designed to match a wall-mounted TV. Meanwhile, the HW-S700D is even smaller at just 1.5-inches deep and 35-inches wide and Samsung says it will complement 55-inch and smaller TVs.

Pricing and availability of the Samsung soundbar range are yet to be announced.