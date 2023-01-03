Samsung Debuts Dolby Atmos Soundbars With a Gaming Focus

Samsung has taken the wraps off three new Dolby Atmos soundbars for 2023 at CES, and as with its new TVs there is now a pronounced emphasis on gaming.

Firstly, the HW-G60C soundbar is a gaming-focused version of last year's HW-S60, and it includes echo-canceling microphones and LED lighting. This soundbar is designed to be used with a PC, though it should work with a TV too, and its microphones isolate users' voices for virtual-assistant functionality and in-game chat. Connectivity includes HDMI/ARC, USB and AirPlay 2.

Meanwhile, the new HW-S800B is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that offers an ultraslim profile at 1.57 inches tall and 1.5 inches deep. It's a front-surround speaker with 3.1.2 channels, though little else is known right now.

Lastly, Samsung's flagship for 2023, the HW-Q990C, is a 11.1.4-channel setup with dedicated rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Sound modes include Adaptive Sound 2.0 for "clear sound using AI sound-optimization technology" and Game Pro 2.0, which comes with presets for specific genres. The soundbar also includes Q Symphony 3.0 as well as SpaceFit, which pair with Samsung TVs and calibrate themselves automatically, and remarkably, allow the screen itself to act as a surround speaker (which we need to hear to believe). It also includes an onboard SmartThings hub module for connecting with other smart Samsung devices.

Samsung has had its own development and testing facility in California for some time, thus boosting its audio cred. Yet, the company has a lot of competition, in particular from Vizio -- that company's soundbars can also be used with Samsung TVs and are typically cheaper.

Pricing and availability for these and other 2023 Samsung soundbars is yet to be announced.