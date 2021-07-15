Pro-Ject Debut Pro turntable takes on Rega Planar 3

Pro-Ject

Hi-fi manufacturer Pro-Ject is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a follow-up to its excellent Debut Evo turntable: the Debut Pro.

At a $899 retail price, it's plain to see the new Debut Pro is gunning for the Rega Planar 3's dominance of the under-$1000 landscape. The Pro-Ject even manages to outdo the Rega in several key areas, including adjustable feet!

The Pro features a new 8.6-inch, carbon fiber tonearm with a wrapped aluminum arm tube. The thick platter is also aluminum and like the Debut Evo features TPE damping, though this version seems to be skinned in the stuff.

The turntable features a preinstalled Sumiko Rainer cartridge (a $149 value) and -- for the first time in a Debut model -- the tonearm height and azimuth are both adjustable.

The Debut Pro also includes a number of convenience features missing from the Rega Planar 3, including the height-adjustable metal feet and electronic speed selection. No more removing the platter to change to 45 rpm.

In its 30 years, Pro-Ject has proved to be one of a handful of companies that can deliver tremendous bang for buck. For example, the Debut Evo and T1 turntables are my favorite models under $500 and $400, respectively. I look forward to listening to the Project Debut Pro in the near future.