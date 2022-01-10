Mount your new TV with ease using this $21 tilting wall mount

Mounting Dream

Whether you took advantage of a Black Friday deal or have an older TV sitting on a stand that you would rather have hanging on a wall, this is the deal for you. For a limited time, you can at Amazon, which is one of the best prices it's sold for yet. The mount is designed to be used with TVs ranging in size from 37 inches up to 70 inches that have VESA-compatible mounting holes.

To ensure that it can properly support your TV on the wall, you can use this mount with studs that are spaced 16 inches, 18 inches and 24 inches apart. This gives you flexibility about where you can or can't mount it, and the kit comes with the required bolts to secure it to the wall, and well as the screws that hold the brackets to the back of the TV. Mounting Dream includes a small level with the wall mount to help you make sure that it's level, so all you need is a stud finder and either a socket set or a drill to get it on the wall.

It sits just 1.5 inches off the wall and can tilt up to 8 degrees to help reduce glare and make viewing the screen easier for you. This is a great option for anyone who needs a basic wall mount to hang their TV, so be sure to grab one today.