MLB playoffs 2021: How to watch Rays vs. Red Sox, Astros vs. White Sox today

Major League Baseball's playoffs are in full swing this weekend with the best-of-five Division Series. After the Dodgers and Braves evened up their National League contests Saturday, the four American League teams play Sunday. In the early game on MLB Network, the Rays face the Red Sox in Fenway with the series tied at one game apiece. The evening game on FS1 could end with the first series sweep of the playoffs, as the Astros look to win three straight against the White Sox.

Here's how you can watch today's games and the rest of MLB's postseason without cable.

What's the schedule for the divisional round?



On Sunday the National League teams are traveling and both American League teams are playing Game 3. On Monday, we could get four games again if the Astros fail to sweep the White Sox, while Tuesday will feature two more NL games.

Here's the schedule through the next few days (all times ET):

Sunday, Oct. 10

Rays vs. Red Sox, 4:07 p.m. on MLB Network

Astros vs. White Sox, 8:07 p.m. on FS1

Monday, Oct. 11

Brewers vs. Braves, 1:07 p.m. on TBS

Astros vs. White Sox, 3:37 p.m. on MLB Network (if necessary)

Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:07 p.m. on FS1

Giants vs. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. on TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Brewers vs. Braves, 5:07 p.m. on TBS

Giants vs. Dodgers, 9:07 p.m. on TBS

You can see the full MLB postseason schedule here.

What does the playoff bracket look like?

The Rays won the AL East, the White Sox won the AL Central and the Astros won the AL West. The Red Sox won the AL Wild Card game and face the top-seeded Rays, who finished the season with the best record in the American League.

The Braves won the NL East, the Brewers won the NL Central and the Giants won the NL West. The Giants won 107 games this season, tops in the National League. The Dodgers won their 107th game in the NL Wild Card game against the Cardinals and now face the longtime rivals, the Giants, in the most highly-anticipated matchup of the 2021 season.

Here's what baseball's playoffs bracket looks like in the divisional round:

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

All of the National League playoff games are on TBS, and the American League games are on Fox, FS1 and MLB Network. The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the five major live TV streaming services offer all four channels -- Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS -- needed for the playoffs. You won't miss a game with YouTube TV, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV), but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the American League playoff games and World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all four channels for postseason baseball. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month on top of the Blue plan. You can see which local channels you get here.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You'll need to move up to the $85-a-month Choice plan to get MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and carries Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not MLB Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and carries Fox and FS1 but not TBS. You can add MLB Network for an extra $11 a month with the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on. Check out which local networks it offers here.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.