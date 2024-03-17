I Tried All the PlayStation Portal Audio Options for My Wife's Sake

You own a PlayStation Portal, and you love it. You play games on the couch, on the toilet, on your porch. But if you want to get in some late-night gaming, you may find that even the lowest volume setting is too much for your sleeping significant other.

I found myself in exactly this situation, so I did some research. If you want to alleviate the noise, here are your choices: Sony's proprietary link technology, Bluetooth dongles and good old-fashioned wired headphones.

I've tried all these audio options and I deliver my verdict in the embedded video. Watch along to get a sense of which one could be best for you.