I Tried All the PlayStation Portal Audio Options for My Wife's Sake

Sometimes when you're enjoying your PlayStation Portal, it's easy to forget that the volume may be annoying your loved ones.

You own a PlayStation Portal, and you love it. You play games on the couch, on the toilet, on your porch. But if you want to get in some late-night gaming, you may find that even the lowest volume setting is too much for your sleeping significant other.

I found myself in exactly this situation, so I did some research. If you want to alleviate the noise, here are your choices: Sony's proprietary link technology, Bluetooth dongles and good old-fashioned wired headphones. 

I've tried all these audio options and I deliver my verdict in the embedded video. Watch along to get a sense of which one could be best for you.

