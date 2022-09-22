Denon Unveils New 8K Receivers for 2022 Starting at $399

Denon has unveiled a new line of 8K receivers for 2022 which include more next-gen HDMI inputs and an updated, HD graphical user interface. Consoles such as the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are expected to be able to output 8K content in the future.

The range includes two entry-level 5.2-channel receivers -- the and AVR-X580BT (price TBA), which offer 70-watt-per-channel amplification -- plus five Dolby Atmos receivers. These step-up receivers feature compatibility with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X/IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D, as well as Denon's HEOS streaming platform.

When it comes to the trade-off between price and performance, of most interest is the AVR-S970H ($899). This is the follow-up to last year's S960H, and it also includes 90W of power per channel plus three 8K inputs (up from one).

Denon

While all of the receivers include calibration routines, the top three will include the advanced Dirac Live setup, starting with the new . It offers 9.4 channels of amplification at 105W each.

The ($6,499) is the company's new flagship and boasts 15 channels of amplification, Denon's "most powerful transformer," carefully selected parts and a high-rigidity construction.

The two remaining receivers are as follows:

Denon AVR-X4800H

$2,499

9.4-channel AV receiver,

125W per channel

Dirac Live upgradability with a future software update.

Denon AVR-X2800H

$1,199:

7.2-channel AV receiver

95W per channel.

Denon has a long history of producing high-quality components, and I wouldn't expect anything less of the new range. The upgrade to a better quality user interface in particular is a welcome change, especially as their low-res display has been one of the biggest drawbacks of previous products. I look forward to testing the new models as soon as they become available, especially against the current frontrunners, the Yamaha RX-V6A and the Onkyo TX-RZ50.

The AVR-X3800H and AVR-S570BT are available now, while the other models are listed as "coming soon." Representatives for Denon did not respond immediately to CNET's request for more information.