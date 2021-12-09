Black Friday pricing finally arrives at Sonos: Refurb speakers starting at $99

We know that refurbished often has a lot of different meanings, and you may not always be interested in refurb products but these are worth it. Sonos not only backs all of its refurbished speakers with a full one-year warranty but also offers the same great 90-day return period it does for new speakers, and to top it all off they not only look new but also come in retail packaging with new accessories. Basically, you're getting what looks like a brand new speaker at a pretty nice discount.
Right now, Sonos is offering its refurbished speakers for as little as $99 depending what you are looking for.
The Play:1 is the cheapest speaker in this sale, though honestly you are better off spending the extra $30 to pick up the first-gen Sonos One or an extra $50 for the second-gen Sonos One speaker which offer AirPlay, Alexa, Google Assistant and more. If you're looking to update your home theater experience, the Beam is a great soundbar and right now this sale brings it down to just $259 and the Playbar is $329. You can add the newest 3rd-gen Sonos Sub for $599 as well.
Sonos was notably missing from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, so if you've been looking for a deal to stock up on this may be your only chance for the remainder of the year. Be sure to check out all of the refurb Sonos gear that's available right now.