Black Friday pricing finally arrives at Sonos: Refurb speakers starting at $99

Sarah Tew/CNET

We know that refurbished often has a lot of different meanings, and you may not always be interested in refurb products but these are worth it. Sonos not only backs all of its refurbished speakers with a full one-year warranty but also offers the same great 90-day return period it does for new speakers, and to top it all off they not only look new but also come in retail packaging with new accessories. Basically, you're getting what looks like a brand new speaker at a pretty nice discount.

Right now, Sonos is offering its depending what you are looking for.

The , though honestly you are better off spending the or an which offer AirPlay, Alexa, Google Assistant and more. If you're looking to update your home theater experience, the Beam is a great soundbar and right now this sale and the . You can add the newest as well.

Sonos was notably missing from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, so if you've been looking for a deal to stock up on this may be your only chance for the remainder of the year. Be sure to that's available right now.