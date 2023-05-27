Best Home Theater Systems of 2023

While a TV screen may be the first thing people notice, sound quality is what makes a proper home theater complete. There are plenty of options when it comes to buying a home theater sound system -- from AV receivers and multispeaker setups to simpler-yet-still-powerful soundbars -- but we've got you covered.

Soundbars offer a lot of performance in a compact package and cost much less to get up and running than a speaker system. You can even choose one with advanced features like Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi streaming. Some soundbars offer an upgrade path including optional subwoofers and rear speakers, though if you want to truly mix and match speakers, an AV receiver is for you.

Receivers offer a lot in the box and, unlike soundbars, they have plenty of HDMI inputs to accommodate different sources. You can even start with just a couple of stereo speakers -- and I did this for a couple of years without feeling I was missing out. Yet, given you can get a full 5.1.4 Klipsch system for under $500 you don't really need to wait.

Whichever route you choose -- soundbars or AV systems -- there should be something here that will improve your home entertainment experience. These are the best home theater systems available right now. We'll update this list periodically as we review new products.