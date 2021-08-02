Bipartisan infrastructure bill moves ahead Simone Biles to compete again Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro unveiled Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer 4th stimulus check update
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best back-to-school streaming devices and TVs

Whether you're looking for a simple plug-and-play dongle or a brand-new TV, these are the best affordable streaming devices for a dorm room (or anywhere else).

,
Show more (4 items)

Yes, school should be all about hitting the books. But only the most dedicated student is going to forgo TV time, whether they're distance-learning at home or in a dorm. The good news is that nearly every TV sold now is a smart model with built-in streaming options, so satellite and cable are no longer needed -- you can ditch a disc player, too. And even an old hand-me-down "dumb TV" can be streamified with the addition of a $30-$50 add-on. We've covered all those angles below, with favorites at every price level. 

Read more: Best back-to-school gear under $100 for 2021

Keep a few things in mind as you check out our picks for the best back-to-school streaming devices and TVs:

  • This list is Roku-heavy, because that's our favorite affordable smart TV operating system. But if you're OK with seeing a lot of Prime shows advertised in the menus, Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks and TVs are decent substitutes.
  • All of the TVs have at least two HDMI ports, so they can be connected to laptops, game consoles or any other modern video source.
  • All of these have been independently chosen after being fully reviewed by CNET editors.

Roku Express 4K Plus

Best streaming device overall
Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming app options, the simplest interface and the best search. That makes it the top choice for students, and the new Express 4K Plus is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR. (Even if your student's TV doesn't support those formats, the next one probably will.) Thanks to the AirPlay update, this Roku device is one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV. At $10 cheaper than the company's Streaming Stick Plus and other 4K HDR streamers, it's our top pick.

$29 at Amazon
$40 at Best Buy
$36 at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best budget streaming device
Sarah Tew/CNET

Let's get this out of the way first: If your student prefers the simplicity of Roku's app-based menus, you might want to spend a little more on the Roku Express (below). But the Lite trounces the Express in features-for-the-money. This Fire TV device's biggest advantage is a remote with built-in voice search and control, thanks to Alexa (the cheapest Roku with a voice remote is the Express Plus 4K). The Fire Stick's remote also doesn't need line-of-sight to work. If you just want an inexpensive streamer for a student, this is your best bet.

Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

 

$30 at Best Buy
$18 at Target
$28 at eBay

TCL 32S331

Best cheap 32-inch TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

Speaking of TV remotes, combining the TV and the streaming apps on one screen, with only one remote required, makes it even easier. TCL's entry-level 32S331 includes built-in Roku streaming for a really affordable price. The 32-incher can be found for under $180 at Walmart.

Read our TCL S325 review.

 

$177 at Walmart

Insignia Amazon Fire TV Edition

Best cheap 32-inch TV runner-up
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for a Roku alternative -- and buying for someone who's an Amazon Prime member -- check out this Fire TV model. They have Amazon's streaming system built in, along with Alexa control, and currently cost even less than Roku's 32-inch TVs. (We haven't reviewed this particular Insignia, but we expect it to perform as well as this Toshiba.) 

$130 at Amazon

TCL 4-Series Roku TV

Best budget 4K TV
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Does your student want something a bit bigger, perhaps with a 4K screen? If you're just looking for an easy-to-use TV with decent picture quality, this is an excellent place to start. It's ridiculously affordable and offers 4K resolution in a wide range of sizes, starting with the 43-inch model linked here. It's a great budget choice for any 4K-capable video game system.

Read our TCL 4-series Roku TV (2021) review.

 

$350 at Best Buy
$348 at Walmart
$350 at eBay

Roku Express HD

Best budget streaming device runner-up
Sarah Tew/CNET

Although it lacks the voice features and point-anywhere remote of the cheaper Fire TV Stick Lite, The Express covers the basics beautifully with quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. Going cheaper means your student loses the 4K HDR quality and better remote of the Express Plus 4K, but it still offers all of the same great content.

Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

 

$25 at Amazon
$28 at Walmart
$20 at eBay

Nvidia Shield TV

Best gaming streamer
Sarah Tew/CNET

If your student likes gaming, especially PC gaming, then the fully featured Shield TV has a lot to offer. It lets you stream from a PC using Steam Link or play from a selection of great Android games. Of course this compact device is also a great video streamer, with access to all your faves like Netflix, Disney Plus, Twitch and YouTube.

Read our Nvidia Shield TV review.

 

$130 at Amazon
$150 at Best Buy
$150 at Walmart

Roku Streambar

Best soundbar and streamer combo
Sarah Tew/CNET

Part 4K streaming box, part soundbar, the Roku Streambar is perfect for updating your student's older TVs. It's also quite affordable for what it does, and it offers both ease of use and further expandability (rear speakers, subwoofer) down the road. Considering its compact size, it sounds great with games, movies and music.

Read our Roku Streambar review.

 

$99 at Amazon
$130 at Best Buy
$101 at Walmart

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

Best mid-priced smart TV
David Katzmaier/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2020

Want to treat your student to an even larger, even more special screen? The TCL 6-Series is our favorite TV for the money overall, with excellent image quality that outdoes many TVs that cost hundreds more. It might be tough to fit its smallest size (55 inches) into a dorm room, but if your student has the space and you have the budget, it's a great choice.

Read our TCL 6-Series (2020 Roku TV) review.

 

$1,300 at Best Buy
$1,298 at Walmart
Now playing: Watch this: Which Roku is the go-to? We break it down
3:43