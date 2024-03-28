Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Review: Project? Yes, It Can

For a projector the size of a Bluetooth speaker, the Capsule 3 creates an impressive picture. Roughly the shape of a large, canned beverage, the Capsule 3 has 1080p resolution, claims 200 lumens and has streaming built-in via Google TV. For a movie night on the go, the Capsule 3 has the makings of something intriguing.

Overall, the 3 is an update of the original Capsule we reviewed a few years ago. That projector was entirely underwhelming. It was 480p, and although Anker claimed 100 lumens, it was the dimmest projector I'd tested to that point (others since were worse), putting out a meager 85 lumens. The 3 is larger, roughly the same height as a 16oz can but a bit thicker. It's also more expensive than before, but hopefully, that's what it takes to render it more usable.

After testing, I found that the Capsule 3 is good, although only if space is your main concern. It's not as bright as Anker's own Mars 3 Air, while its image otherwise looks very similar. The Mars 3 Air is only $50 more, but it's the size of a 6-pack to the Capsule 3's tallboy. Here's what the Capsule can do.

Inside the can

The Capsule 3 next to 12oz and 16oz cans. Geoff Morrison/CNET

Resolution: 1080p

HDR-compatible: Yes

4K-compatible: Yes

3D-compatible: No

Lumens spec: 200

Zoom: No

Lens shift: No

Lamp life (Normal mode): 30,000 hours (LED)

If you can't find the remote and don't want to use the app, most features can be controlled via the light-up buttons on top of the projector. Geoff Morrison/CNET

One of the biggest changes over the original Capsule is a big increase in resolution. Full HD 1080p is always welcome even in portable projectors, since projected pixels are always huge. While the Capsule 3 can accept 4K and HDR signals, it is neither 4K nor HDR.

A lumen rating of 200 is certainly low compared to most projectors, and even a bit low compared to others of the ultra-portable variety. I measured approximately 123 lumens in its most accurate picture mode. For comparison, the bigger Mars 3 Air puts out 252 while the smaller and cheaper AAXA P7 Plus puts out 201. In all fairness, the latter's contrast ratio is significantly lower. If you select the far less accurate, and noticeably greener, Bright mode, the Capsule 3 puts out 180 lumens. This isn't very bright, but considering the size and purpose, it's acceptable. Just don't expect a very watchable 100-inch image: TV-sized is more like it. Running the Capsule off its battery drops the output even more, to a dim 46 lumens.

As usual with projectors this size, there's no lens shift or zoom. You change the size of the image by moving the projector closer or farther from the screen. The autofocus is fairly fast, and has automatic keystone, although you should avoid using keystone adjustments if at all possible.

Can connections

The Capsule 3 has HDMI, USB-A to charge external devices, USB-C to charge itself, and a 3.5mm jack for headphones. Geoff Morrison/CNET

HDMI inputs: 1

USB port: 1

Audio output: 3.5mm Headphone output

Internet: 2.4GHz/5GHz

Remote: Not backlit and app

Another welcome change over the original Capsule is the move to a full version of Google TV. Not only is this a far better interface overall, but it also means you get the full-strength versions of your usual apps. Some portable projectors have mobile or other odd versions of streaming apps that don't work as you'd expect (or at all). If you want to use a Roku or Amazon streaming stick instead, you can. Just connect it to the HDMI input and run it from the USB output.

The 8W speaker in the Capsule 3 is fine, but some Bluetooth speakers sound better. Geoff Morrison/CNET

The small, thin remote has a dedicated Netflix button as well as Amazon Prime Video. There's a phone app that connects quickly and makes inputting streaming app logins a little easier. A small 8-watt speaker supplies the audio, although it's less powerful and doesn't sound as good as some Bluetooth speakers of similar size.

One of the best features the Capsule 3 has over most other portable projectors is the ability to charge via USB-C. Most projectors, even the Mars 3 Air, have a power brick or wall wart. Being able to charge via USB-C is a big deal since it's one less charger you need to carry around (likely the one you use to charge your phone will work). In addition, you can extend the playtime of the projector with any decently-sized USB battery pack.

Picture quality comparisons

The Capsule 3 with the Mars 3 Air. Geoff Morrison/CNET

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air

The Mars 3 Air is only slightly more expensive than the Capsule 3. I connected them both to a Monoprice distribution amplifier and viewed them side-by-side on a 102-inch 1.0-gain screen. I was also going to include the original Capsule, but it was having a battery issue and honestly, there wouldn't be much comparison. With just 480p resolution and 85 lumens, it wasn't going to hold up against either of these far newer, brighter, 1080p projectors.

The Capsule 3 has the same remote as the Mars 3 Air, but interestingly they only operate their own projectors, which makes side-by-side comparisons way easier. Geoff Morrison/CNET

The 3 Air and Capsule 3 are similar though they do have some important differences. First, and most notable, the 3 Air is much brighter. It's capable of 252 lumens, while the Capsule 3 can only muster 123 in its most accurate mode. This is very noticeable side-by-side. The Capsule 3 actually has a slightly better contrast ratio. I measured an average of 471:1 to the 3 Air's 405:1, although the increase wasn't as striking as the brightness differences when watching actual content.

Color is less similar than you might expect, though this largely seems due to some behind-the-scenes settings. The Capsule 3 has a slight pinkish tint, which isn't particularly noticeable on its own, though it was very distinct side-by-side with the more accurate 3 Air. If there was a tint control it would likely be possible to adjust this out, but like most Google TV-based projectors there is a dearth of picture settings. Other colors, like greens, reds, blues and everything in between, are "differently wrong" as neither projector is particularly accurate in this regard and both are slightly off in different ways. They're not egregiously bad, and when graded on the scale of portable projectors, they're practically reference.

The Capsule 3 doesn't have lens-shift or zoom. Geoff Morrison/CNET

My guess is that it's the same light engine used in each projector, either with fewer LEDs in the Capsule, or they are turned down for price or battery reasons. To put it more broadly, these projectors are more similar to each other than they are to other projectors in their class. Not surprising, but worth noting.

In terms of audio performance, the 3 Air plays much louder, with a fuller sound, than the Capsule 3.

The can, can

Though roughly the same height, the Mars 3 Air is much deeper than the Capsule 3. Geoff Morrison/CNET

Overall the Capsule is very impressive for its size. For something that could fit in most cup holders, yet create a TV-sized image anywhere, it's a great gadget. With the increase in performance over its predecessors, it also has a price increase. Currently, it's $550 -- just $50 shy of the Mars 3 Air. Now, admittedly, that projector is much larger, but still definitely portable.

So the question is, how compact a projector do you really need? Is something the size of a 6-pack ok? If so, the 3 Air is brighter and the soundtracks are louder. If not, the Capsule is about as small as you can get and still have a quality image. For most people, I'd say the 3 Air was the better option, but if you want to be able to extend your off-the-grid movie watching, the Capsule's ability to charge via USB-C is by far the most important difference.

As well as covering audio and display tech, Geoff does photo tours of cool museums and locations around the world, including nuclear submarines, massive aircraft carriers, medieval castles, epic 10,000-mile road trips and more.

He wrote a bestselling sci-fi novel about city-size submarines, and also Budget Travel for Dummies. You can follow him on Instagram and YouTube.