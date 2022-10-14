Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures Launch Nov. 11, Unlock New Gear Sets

Nintendo is releasing a new line of Amiibo figures for Splatoon 3 on Nov. 11. Three new figures in total will be available: Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry.

Each figure will cost $16. Like older Splatoon Amiibo, they can be scanned via the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or Joy-Con to unlock exclusive sets of gear within the game. You can see screenshots of the new gear sets below.

Not sure what to do with amiibo? Well, through the magic of, uh...science...you can tap them on a compatible controller to unlock special in-game gear! Materials wants us to add that they "look awesome" and "really tie the science closet together." pic.twitter.com/3G7Ry2xs1e — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) October 11, 2022

In addition to unlocking gear, scanning a compatible Amiibo in Splatoon 3 lets you take in-game photos with that character. You can also save your favorite gear loadouts to the figure to easily access them later.

Splatoon 3's next Splatfest is also scheduled to kick off on Nov. 11. These events ask players to join one of three opposing teams and rack up points for their side by participating in Turf War matches. To celebrate the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next Splatfest asks players what Pokemon type they prefer to choose when setting off on an adventure: grass, fire or water.

Splatoon 3 has been a big sales success since its launch on Sept. 9, particularly in Japan. The game reportedly sold more than 3 million copies in the country in its first three days of availability. Splatoon 3's in-game idols, Deep Cut, recently held their first "live" concert, on Oct. 9.

