Splatoon 3 Amiibo Guide: Every Amiibo Gear Set and How to Unlock Them

Like previous games in the series, Splatoon 3 is compatible with a range of Amiibo figures. In addition to the three new Amiibo launching this holiday, the game supports all previous Splatoon figures -- so if you already have some in your collection, you can scan them to nab some exclusive rewards.
Each Splatoon Amiibo unlocks an exclusive set of gear that can't otherwise be obtained in the game. Here's what gear you get with each figure and how to scan them.
Splatoon Amiibo Gear
While Nintendo has not yet announced what the upcoming Splatoon 3 Amiibo figures will unlock, every previous Splatoon series Amiibo nets you at least one piece of headgear, clothing and shoes. Here's the full list so far:
Pearl Amiibo
- Pearlescent Crown
- Pearlescent Hoodie
- Pearlescent Kicks
Marina Amiibo
- Marinated Headphones
- Marinated Top
- Marinated Slip-ons
Callie Amiibo
- Hero Headset Replica
- Hero Jacket Replica
- Hero Runner Replica
Marie Amiibo
- Armor Helmet Replica
- Armor Jacket Replica
- Armor Boot Replica
Octoling Girl Amiibo
- Enchanted Hat
- Enchanted Robes
- Enchanted Boots
Octoling Boy Amiibo
- Steel Helm
- Steel Platemail
- Steel Greaves
Octoling Octopus Amiibo
- Fresh Fish Head
- Fresh Fish Gloves
- Fresh Fish Feet
Inkling Girl (Splatoon 2) Amiibo
- Squid Clip-ons
- School Cardigan
- Fringed Loafers
Inkling Boy (Splatoon 2) Amiibo
- Squinja Mask
- Squinja Suit
- Squinja Shoes
Inkling Squid (Splatoon 2) Amiibo
- Power Mask Mk 1
- Power Armor Mk 1
- Power Boots Mk 1
Inkling Girl (Splatoon 1) Amiibo
- School Hairclip
- School Uniform
- Base School Shoes
Inkling Boy (Splatoon 1) Amiibo
- Samurai Helmet
- Samurai Jacket
- Samurai Shoes
Inkling Squid (Splatoon 1) Amiibo
- Power Mask
- Power Armor
- Power Boots
How to Scan Amiibo
As in Splatoon 2, in order to scan an Amiibo in Splatoon 3, you must first interact with the oversized Amiibo box located in Splatsville. When prompted, place your Amiibo figure on your controller and wait several seconds to scan it. Once the scan is complete, the character will greet you in the game, and you'll add that figure's associated gear to your collection.
Splatoon 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Returning players can transfer some data from Splatoon 2, but only when first starting up the game. If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can also grab a slick free background for your Splashtag.
