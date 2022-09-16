Splatoon 3 Amiibo Guide: Every Amiibo Gear Set and How to Unlock Them

Like previous games in the series, Splatoon 3 is compatible with a range of Amiibo figures. In addition to the three new Amiibo launching this holiday, the game supports all previous Splatoon figures -- so if you already have some in your collection, you can scan them to nab some exclusive rewards.

Each Splatoon Amiibo unlocks an exclusive set of gear that can't otherwise be obtained in the game. Here's what gear you get with each figure and how to scan them.

Splatoon Amiibo Gear

While Nintendo has not yet announced what the upcoming Splatoon 3 Amiibo figures will unlock, every previous Splatoon series Amiibo nets you at least one piece of headgear, clothing and shoes. Here's the full list so far:

Pearl Amiibo

Pearlescent Crown

Pearlescent Hoodie

Pearlescent Kicks

Marina Amiibo

Marinated Headphones

Marinated Top

Marinated Slip-ons

Callie Amiibo

Hero Headset Replica

Hero Jacket Replica

Hero Runner Replica

Marie Amiibo

Armor Helmet Replica

Armor Jacket Replica

Armor Boot Replica

Octoling Girl Amiibo

Enchanted Hat

Enchanted Robes

Enchanted Boots

Octoling Boy Amiibo

Steel Helm

Steel Platemail

Steel Greaves

Octoling Octopus Amiibo

Fresh Fish Head

Fresh Fish Gloves

Fresh Fish Feet

Inkling Girl (Splatoon 2) Amiibo

Squid Clip-ons

School Cardigan

Fringed Loafers

Inkling Boy (Splatoon 2) Amiibo

Squinja Mask

Squinja Suit

Squinja Shoes

Inkling Squid (Splatoon 2) Amiibo

Power Mask Mk 1

Power Armor Mk 1

Power Boots Mk 1

Inkling Girl (Splatoon 1) Amiibo

School Hairclip

School Uniform

Base School Shoes

Inkling Boy (Splatoon 1) Amiibo

Samurai Helmet

Samurai Jacket

Samurai Shoes

Inkling Squid (Splatoon 1) Amiibo

Power Mask

Power Armor

Power Boots

How to Scan Amiibo

As in Splatoon 2, in order to scan an Amiibo in Splatoon 3, you must first interact with the oversized Amiibo box located in Splatsville. When prompted, place your Amiibo figure on your controller and wait several seconds to scan it. Once the scan is complete, the character will greet you in the game, and you'll add that figure's associated gear to your collection.

Splatoon 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Returning players can transfer some data from Splatoon 2, but only when first starting up the game. If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can also grab a slick free background for your Splashtag.

