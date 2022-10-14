Splatoon 3 Is Crossing Over With Pokemon for Its Next Splatfest

Splatoon 3's second Splatfest event will kick off on Nov. 11, and this one will be a special collaboration with another Nintendo franchise: Pokemon.

This time around, the events asks the question that all aspiring trainers face when they first set off on a Pokemon adventure: Which starting type will you choose -- grass, fire or water?

Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let’s settle it.



The Splatoon x Pokémon special #Splatfest collaboration begins 11/11 at 4pm PT!



Which type will you choose? pic.twitter.com/rPlTwIcycB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022

The Splatfest takes place one week before the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next mainline entries in the Pokemon series. These two games take players to a new, open-world region called Paldea, which is home to a variety of brand-new Pokemon and characters. For the first time in the series, you can also team up with other players and explore the region cooperatively.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Everyone who purchases one of the titles before Feb. 28 will be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in their game. This particular Pokemon knows Fly -- a move it typically can't learn -- and becomes a flying type when it Terastallizes.

In the meantime, Splatoon 3's idol group, Deep Cut, held its first "live" concert on Oct. 9, during the Nintendo Live 2022 event in Japan. You can watch a replay of the performance on Nintendo's YouTube channel. The new Splatoon 3 Amiibo figures will also launch on Nov. 11.

More on Splatoon 3