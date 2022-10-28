Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Version-Exclusive Pokemon and Differences

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch next month, kicking off a brand-new generation for the beloved monster-catching series. While the core adventure is the same across both games, each version features a few distinct elements that make the experience different, including a handful of exclusive Pokemon and even some unique characters.

If you need help deciding which version to pick up, here are all the biggest differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Version differences

Your academy

The Pokemon Company

You'll begin your adventure as a new enrollee at the oldest school in Paldea: Naranja Academy (in Pokemon Scarlet) or Uva Academy (in Pokemon Violet).

Not only does each academy boast a different name and emblem, your character will also wear a different uniform depending on which school you're attending. The official Pokemon website teases that "other details will differ" between the schools as well, based on which version of the game you have.

The Professor

The Pokemon Company

In addition to the different academies, each version features a different Pokemon professor. Pokemon Scarlet players will meet Professor Sada, while Pokemon Violet players will instead meet Professor Turo.

Whereas professors in other games specialized in fields like Pokemon evolution or habitats, Sada and Turo are both researching lore passed down in the Paldea region, and their designs seem to reflect the legendary Pokemon adorning their respective games.

Like Pokemon Scarlet mascot Koraidon, Professor Sada has a prehistoric appearance, while Professor Turo's ensemble looks more futuristic, much like Pokemon Violet mascot Miraidon.

Version-exclusive Pokemon

Like previous games in the series, there are also some Pokemon that can only be found in each version, meaning you'll need to trade with another player who has the opposite version if you want to catch 'em all and complete your Pokedex.

Here are all the version-exclusive Pokemon that have been confirmed so far:

Scarlet exclusives

Larvitar

Stonjourner

Armarouge

Koraidon

Violet exclusives

Bagon

Eiscue

Ceruledge

Miraidon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch for Switch on Nov. 18. As an added bonus, everyone who purchases one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, will be able to receive a special Pikachu in their game. This particular Pokemon knows Fly -- an attack it normally isn't able to learn -- and becomes a flying type when it Terastallizes.

