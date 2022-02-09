Pokemon Legends: Arceus patches up Cherrim bug and other issues

The Pokemon Company

Nintendo Switch's hit new Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, has received its first post-launch update.

The new version 1.0.2 patch resolves a handful of gameplay bugs, including one related to Cherrim. The Pokemon would previously become uncatchable if it transformed during a battle. That issue has now been resolved, as has an exploit that let you duplicate certain Pokemon.

According to Nintendo's patch notes, the update also fixes a bug that could, under certain circumstances, cause the screen to freeze when trying to pick up a lost satchel. You can read the full patch notes below.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launched for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28 and is already off to a strong start. The new game sold more than 6.5 million copies in its first week, making it the system's fastest-selling Pokemon game to date.

Everyone who purchases Pokemon Legends: Arceus before May 9 can get a few bonus items in the game, including an exclusive Hisuian Growlithe kimono set. You'll also receive other bonus items and missions if you've played other Pokemon titles on the system.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus ver. 1.0.2 patch notes