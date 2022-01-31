Pokemon Legends: Arceus - How to claim your early purchase bonus

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has arrived on Nintendo Switch, and everyone who picks up a copy of the game before May 9 can receive two extra in-game outfits as an early purchase bonus: a Hisuian Growlithe kimono set and a Baneful Fox mask. Here's how to claim your free items.

1. Unlock Mystery Gift

Both bonuses are being distributed over Mystery Gift, an in-game function that allows you to download items and other promotional freebies over the internet. However, the function isn't available from the start; you'll need to first unlock it.

Fortunately, you can access Mystery Gift fairly early in the game. The feature will automatically unlock after you've joined the Galaxy Expedition Team and reached the one-star rank, approximately two hours into the adventure.

2. Open Mystery Gift and download your items

Once you've unlocked Mystery Gift, press the up button to open the menu, then flip to the Communications tab. From there, select Mystery Gifts and then Get via Internet to download the early purchase items. Note that you don't need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to claim the freebies, although you will need to have an internet connection.

3. Find your items in your wardrobe

After you've downloaded your free outfits, they'll automatically be added to your wardrobe. You can then dress your trainer in them by interacting with the mirror in your lodgings.

The early purchase outfits will only be available until 4:59 p.m. PT on May 9, so you have until then to claim them. You'll also get a few other bonuses if you've played other Pokemon games on Switch. If you're interested in jumping into Pokemon Legends: Arceus, here's everything you need to know to get up to speed on the game.